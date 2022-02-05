New York Weather: CBS2 2/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 5 at 11 p.m.

29 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth II Says Camilla Should Be Named Queen Consort When Prince Charles Ascends To ThroneAs Queen Elizabeth II prepares to celebrate her 70th year on the throne, she's marking the occasion by elevating her successors; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

36 minutes ago

Motorcycle Officer Hit By SUV On Grand Central ParkwayAn NYPD motorcycle officer is recovering after an SUV slammed into his bike on the Grand Central Parkway.

45 minutes ago

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Shot In Foot In HarlemMore gun violence in New York City ended with another NYPD officer being shot Saturday. This marks the seventh officer shot so far this year; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

53 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/5 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 5 at 9 p.m.

2 hours ago

NFL Memo: Lack Of Diversity Among Head Coaches 'Unacceptable'The NFL is appearing to walk back their quick dismissal of Brian Flores' accusations. Saturday, Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement saying the league will review their diversity policies.

2 hours ago

Crews Work To Restore Power To Thousands In Ulster CountyEfforts to restore power continue in Ulster County, which was hit hard by Friday's ice storm.

3 hours ago

Omicron Cases Appear To Be Slowing Across CountryIt appears COVID cases connected to the Omicron variant are slowing down across the country; Michael George reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Police Officer Stable After Being Shot In Foot In HarlemA police officer is in the hospital after being shot in Harlem. This marks the seventh time that an officer has been shot this year; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

Officials Provide Update On Harlem Shooting That Injured Off-Duty OfficerOfficials provided an update Saturday after an off-duty NYPD officer was shot in the foot in Harlem.

3 hours ago

Queens Hosts 2022 Lunar New Year Parade In FlushingFor the first time in two years, New Yorkers celebrated the Queens Lunar New Year Parade in Flushing.

5 hours ago

COVID Numbers Continue To Drop Across New York StateSpread of the Omicron variant continues to ease up in New York.

5 hours ago

Police: Man Kidnaps Worker From Bloomberg's CO RanchNew details have been released about a woman who was kidnapped from a Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

5 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Suspect In Attack Of Transgender TeenPolice are looking for a suspect in an attack on a transgender teenager.

5 hours ago

NYPD: Suspect Attacks 2 MTA Workers In Subway StationThe NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of assaulting two MTA workers.

5 hours ago

NYPD: Man Attacked Woman Inside Chelsea Subway StationPolice are looking for an attempted rapist who attacked a woman inside a subway station in Chelsea.

5 hours ago

10 Hurt In Bronx Apartment Building FireAn apartment building fire in the Bronx is under investigation. A pregnant woman and a firefighter were among the 10 people hurt; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

6 hours ago

Police Officer Stable After Being Shot In Foot In HarlemA police officer was shot in the foot in Harlem on Saturday.

6 hours ago

Shop Local Saturday: Paper Doll Curiosity ShoppeThis retro novelty and gift shop has been creating fun experiences and bringing original products to Patchogue for five years. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

10 hours ago

Shop Local Saturday: ThredThred is a contemporary women's clothing boutique. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

10 hours ago

Shop Local Saturday: Cryology PatchogueMore and more people are discovering the benefits of really cold temperatures. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

10 hours ago

Shop Local Saturday: Mademoiselle PatisserieMademoiselle Patisserie recently opened a satellite boutique at the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

11 hours ago

Broadway's 'Skeleton Crew' Celebrates Detroit NightCelebrities, including former NBA and Michigan star Jalen Rose and actress S. Epatha Merkerson, hit the red carpet for the show's Detroit Night. CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

9 Residents, 1 Firefighter Hurt In Bronx Apartment FireA pregnant woman and children were among the people who had to be rescued.

13 hours ago