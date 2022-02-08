New York Weather: CBS2 2/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 8 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

The Squeeze: Organizations Across Tri-State Area Seeing Greater Need For Help With Food InsecurityThe squeeze is tight for many faced with rising costs of what seems like almost everything. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis visited organizations that are seeing it and families who are facing it firsthand from New York to New Jersey.

2 hours ago

Housing Advocates Releasing New Documents Alleging Widespread Discrimination Against New Yorkers With Housing AssistanceWednesday, housing advocates will be releasing never-before-seen documents alleging widespread discrimination against New Yorkers with housing assistance. CBS2's Ali Bauman has an exclusive look at the report and why advocates argue it is exacerbating the city's homeless crisis.

2 hours ago

Woman Stabbed To Death On Way To Work In East FlatbushA woman in East Flatbush was stabbed to death on her way to work, and police sources say it was a random attack. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with her heartbroken sister, who says she wasn't even supposed to be at work that day.

2 hours ago

Some Survivors Of Bronx High-Rise Fire Say City Is Dragging Its Feet With AssistanceWednesday marks one month since the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. Tuesday, families of those victims filed a lawsuit, and many of those who survived the fire are still living in hotels; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Sources: Gov. Kathy Hochul Expected To Lift Indoor Mask Mandate For New York BusinessesSources tell CBS2 Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to lift the indoor mask mandate for businesses across the state, but when it comes to face coverings in schools, she's saying not so fast; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

'The Music Man' Celebrates Cast Members' Broadway DebutsThere was a special celebration Tuesday from Broadway's "The Music Man" with the help of River City's own barbershop quartet.

4 hours ago

New Photo Released Of Suspect In Brooklyn Antisemitic AttackPolice have released an additional photo of a suspect in an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

New York Public Library Introduces 'Vibrant Voices' Book List Celebrating Stories About People Of ColorShauntee Burns-Simpson, the New York Public Library associate director of school support and outreach, spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the importance of their new "Vibrant Voices" book list celebrating the works of authors of color with stories about people of color.

5 hours ago

Harlem-Based Organization Trains Homeless Population To Combat Overdose DeathsOne of the main products used to stop a drug overdose in its tracks is Naloxone. It comes in different forms, but the easiest to administer is Narcan nasal spray. Two organizations have teamed up to get this life-saving product to the front lines of the fight; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/8 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 8 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Rutgers Junior Paul Mulcahy Hoping To Inspire Selfless Acts With Grateful4 FoundationRutgers junior Paul Mulcahy spoke to CBS2's Otis Livingston about his Grateful4 Foundation, which aims to spread the idea of gratitude and inspire a chain reaction of selfless acts.

7 hours ago

Law Enforcement Experts Offer Advice After Shopper Followed Home, Robbed On Long IslandA Long Island woman was robbed of an expensive designer handbag by thieves who allegedly followed her home from a mall. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff asked law enforcement experts about how shoppers can protect themselves.

7 hours ago

2nd Body Found At Site Of Bedford-Stuyvesant Building FireFire officials say two bodies have been found in the debris of a building fire in Bed-Stuy.

7 hours ago

Organ Donor Sign-Ups Appear To Rise Following Death Of Fallen Hero Det. Wilbert MoraThe number of people signing up to be organ donors appears to be rising in the past few weeks, and some are speculating it may be due to attention surrounding fallen hero Det. Wilbert Mora; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

Loyal Customers Rallying To Save Long Island Ice Cream ShopA Long Island business feeling the squeeze is getting much-needed support. After nearly a century in business, Hildebrandt's ice cream shop in Williston Park faces an uncertain future, but loyal customers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they're rallying to save the iconic shop.

7 hours ago

Long Island Man Arrested In Connection With Jan. 6 RiotA man from Long Island has been arrested and charged in connection with the 2021 riot at the Capitol.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Parents Divided Over Gov. Murphy's Decision To End Mask Mandates In SchoolsParents across New Jersey have very different opinions on Gov. Phil Murphy's decision to end mask mandates in schools; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

St. John's Prep Freshman Sean Wu Wins Grand Prize At Philadelphia International Music FestivalA freshman at St. John’s Prep in Astoria just beat out hundreds of musicians from around the globe to take the grand prize at the Philadelphia International Music Festival. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock met up with piano prodigy Xuanxiang Wu to learn more about him and his music.

7 hours ago

Black History Month: Port Authority Bus Terminal To Unveil Exhibit Honoring Kool DJ Red AlertA new exhibit honoring a well-known radio DJ is being unveiled Wednesday at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive first look.

7 hours ago

New Version Of Electrical Stimulation For Spine Appears To Help Paralyzed People Walk AgainA new medical device appears to be able to help paralyzed people walk again. The results are still early, but they're so remarkable, it could be a game changer. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says it’s a newer version of electrical stimulation for the spine.

8 hours ago

Jim Berrios, Associate Director Of Studio Operations At CBS Broadcast Center, Passes AwayLast week, CBS lost a dear friend and colleague, Jim Berrios.

8 hours ago

White House Trying To Get Word Out About Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax CreditMillions of Americans are eligible for tax benefits. The White House kicked off an effort to get the word out about the child tax credit and earned income tax credit. Monthly benefits expired, but some lawmakers want it renewed; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

Harlem-Based Organization Offers NARCAN Training To Help Prevent Overdose DeathsThere is a new effort to get a life-saving product to people who need it. NARCAN nasal spray is used to stop a drug overdose. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell shows us how two groups have joined forces on the front lines.

8 hours ago