New York Weather: CBS2 2/15 Evening First Alert Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 15 at 6 p.m.

New Task Force Created To Solve Gilgo Beach MurdersSuffolk County Police announced a new effort to catch the suspected serial killer in the Gilgo Beach murders.

ViacomCBS Announces New Company Name: ParamountAs of Wednesday, ViacomCBS will be known as Paramount.

New Exhibit Showcases Feel-Good Photos Taken In New York CityA new exhibit creates life in New York City with about a hundred of the most feel-good photographs ever taken here; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Broadway Ticket Sales Bouncing BackBroadway ticket sales continue to bounce back from disappointing numbers caused by the Omicron variant.

3 Riverhead Students Revived, Raising Substance Abuse Concerns On Long IslandDrug danger at a Suffolk County high school after three Riverhead students appeared to lose consciousness inside the building. They had to be revived; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Mayor Adams Blasts Media For Albany Coverage, Overshadows Youth Summer Jobs AnnouncementMayor Eric Adams blasted the media Tuesday and overshadowed his own historic announcement of summer jobs for youth. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the mayor was unhappy with some reports about his bail reform meetings in Albany.

Former Mets Pitcher Matt Harvey Admits To Cocaine UseFormer Mets pitcher Matt Harvey admitted to using cocaine during his time in New York on Tuesday; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Promoted To DetectiveThe hero officer who fatally shot a man who ambushed two NYPD detectives in Harlem in January received a promotion Tuesday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Investigation Launched Into NYPD Lactation PolicyFederal investigators have launched a probe into the conditions new mothers on the NYPD face when they are nursing.

Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: Inter MilanCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.

Patient At Weill Cornell Medical Center Cured Of HIV InfectionFor only the third time ever, a person has been cured of their HIV infection. It took a variation on a bone marrow transplant using umbilical cord blood. As CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports, this development may open up the possibility of a cure to more people of diverse racial backgrounds.

Chinatown Community Calls For Action After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In ApartmentThere's fear, frustration and calls for action after the deadly stabbing of a woman in her Chinatown apartment; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Connecticut Woman Dies After Being Dropped Off At Bronx Hospital With Unusual Injection MarksPolice are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in New York City. The NYPD says the victim, a woman from Connecticut, was dropped off at a Bronx hospital with unusual injection marks; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Jury Rejects Sarah Palin's Lawsuit Against The New York TimesFormer Alaska governor Sarah Palin has lost her libel lawsuit against the New York Times.

Shots Fired By NYPD Near Mt. Sinai In East HarlemShots were fired by the NYPD in East Harlem on Tuesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Real Madrid Fans Flock To Playwright PubReal Madrid fans headed to the Playwright Pub on Tuesday for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

PSG Fans Gather In Midtown To Cheer On Their TeamThe knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League has begun and there were some heavyweight clubs in action Tuesday. Fans showed up to cheer on their team at Legends Football Factory in Midtown; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

President Biden Provides Update On Crisis In UkrainePresident Joe Biden spoke Tuesday afternoon about the latest developments on the crisis in Ukraine, including a claim of a pullback of some Russian troops; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: LiverpoolCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.

Blown Tires Force Pilot To Abort Takeoff At JFK AirportThere was a scare Tuesday at JFK Airport for some American Airlines passengers.

Remington Arms Settles Lawsuit With Families Of 9 Sandy Hook Shooting VictimsExperts say it's a crack in the shield that has protected gun makers from legal liability -- Remington Arms settling a lawsuit for $73 million. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports it's a legal triumph for some of the families that lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre.

Child Reported Missing In 2019 Found Safe In Ulster CountyA little girl missing from Cayuga Heights for two and a half years has been found safe; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Plane Aborts Takeoff At JFK Airport Due To Blown TiresNo injuries were reported. The American Airlines jet came to rest on the runway and the passengers were deplaned.

