CBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.
Getting 2 know your UEFA Champions League clubs: Lille OSC
Getting 2 know your UEFA Champions League clubs: ChelseaCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.
Mayor, FDNY on Firefighter Gerhard's deathMayor Adams, FDNY officials share update on death of 33-year-old Firefighter Jesse Gerhard in Queens.
Extended version: New Jersey artist Bisa Butler highlights African-American experience through quilt-makingAs we continue to celebrate Black History Month, CBS2's Maurice DuBois met Bisa Butler, an artist who's elevated quilt making to the walls of some of our finest museums.
Man shot during Bronx argumentSurveillance video shows the men arguing outside a deli.
'Stand With Ukraine' rally today in NYCSupporters will rally outside the United Nations.
Mayor Adams to host roundtable on antisemitic incidentsThis comes as the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigates multiple incidents across Brooklyn and Queens.
New York Democratic Convention nominations todayAs CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to pick up the party's nomination for governor.
Newark Catholic Schools reportedly lifting mask mandateThis comes as the statewide mandate is set to expire on March 7. CBS2's John Dias has the details.
New York Weather: Major WarmupCBS2's Elise Finch has your First Alert forecast.
Mayor Eric Adams addresses his criticism of media coverageTuesday, Mayor Eric Adams blasted the media over coverage of his attempt to get state lawmakers in Albany to change bail reform laws. The mayor also blamed a lack of diversity in newsrooms as a reason he's covered critically. Wednesday, Adams had an exchange with New York Post reporter Nolan Hicks about what he said.
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/16 Nightly Weather at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 16 at 11 p.m.
Memorial for woman killed in Chinatown is vandalizedChinatown residents came together to clean up a memorial for the woman stabbed to death on Sunday after it was vandalized early Wednesday morning.
New York renters criticize Gov. Hochul's budget as eviction fight ramps upSome tenants are criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget as the eviction fight ramps up in New York. Many are still struggling financially and are afraid they'll lose their homes; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Mayor Adams says city's vaccine mandate unfair to Kyrie IrvingBrooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving's vaccination status became the topic of conversation at City Hall on Wednesday; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
Biological parents, grandfather of Paislee Shultis face judgeThe biological parents and grandfather of Paislee Shultis, the missing girl found hidden under a stairwell in Ulster County, faced a judge Wednesday. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, the disturbing discovery is bringing back memories for a Long Island woman who survived a similar nightmare three decades ago.
Man fatally shot by police in PlainsboroA man who was shot by an officer in Plainsboro, New Jersey, died Wednesday; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
Study Shows COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Dropping Faster Among Black Americans Than White AmericansWhile many states are dropping their mask mandates, experts say vaccines are what will truly get us out of the COVID-19 pandemic, yet many Americans remain hesitant to get the shot, especially in certain parts of the country. As CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports, new research shows vaccine hesitancy is dropping much faster among Black Americans than white Americans.
Mayor Steven Fulop discusses Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust FundOver the past two decades, Jersey City has attracted a growing arts community, and now, the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund is offering local artists financial support. Mayor Steven Fulop joined CBS2's Dana Tyler to discuss the fund.
First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/16 Evening Weather at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 16 at 6 p.m.
Fans Cheer On Liverpool at Carragher’s In Lower ManhattanWith a combined nine European Cups between them, Inter Milan and Liverpool provided fans with a clash of the titans in Wednesday's Champions League match. Liverpool came out with one foot in the quarterfinals and a 2-0 win on the road. As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports, being at Carragher's in the Financial District is not the same as being in the stadium, but it's pretty close.
The Squeeze: Some Long-Term Renters Facing Unheard-Of IncreasesMany people in New York City are feeling the squeeze on their rent. As pandemic deals end, even long-term renters are facing unheard-of increases; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Citywide Mask Mandate Lifted In Stamford, ConnecticutMost residents in Stamford won't need to wear masks anymore.