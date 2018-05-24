CBS2 Weather Update: November 28 at 8 p.m.Lonnie Quinn has the latest weather updates from CBS2.
Web Extra: Gov. Cuomo Full News Conference On Gateway Project, Hudson River Tunnel ProjectGov. Andrew Cuomo talks about his trip to Washington, D.C. and White House meeting with President Donald Trump about the Gateway Project and the future of Hudson River Tunnel Project.
Update: School Worker Donates Kidney To Co-Worker's HusbandA coincidence, or perhaps a miracle, is underway at William Floyd School District's Tangier Smith Elementary School on Long Island where a man in urgent need of a new kidney found a match close to home. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.