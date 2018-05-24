CBS2 Weather Update: November 28 at 8 p.m.

Best NYC Community And Culture Events This WeekLooking to get out into the community this week? There's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week.

NYPD Reunites Dog With Family After Epic Squirrel Chase Through NYCThe NYPD’s 19th Precinct tweeted out a photo of Khloe after officers found her Friday night.

Turkey Transformations: Thanksgiving Pizza And Other Recipes To Refresh Your Thanksgiving LeftoversLike most families, you likely still have plenty of turkey and stuffing in your refrigerator.

Furry Friend Finder: Guinevere And Sophie In this edition of "Furry Friend Finder," CBS2's Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Guinevere and Shophie.

Healthy Brunch Recipes For Your Thanksgiving RecoveryMany of us definitely spent the last few days overindulging for Thanksgiving, but now is the time to get back on track.

During Alzheimer's Awareness Month, L.I. Town Vows To Be 'Dementia-Friendly' AreaMore than five million Americans are battling Alzheimer's disease and that number is only expected to grow.