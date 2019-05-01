CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Program: CBS2 DigitalCategories: Arts & Entertainment, News, Television, Local News, WCBSTV
SEE IT: 63rd St. Renamed For Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary
Mayor Bill de Blasio is joined by members of the "Sesame Street" cast and crew for the renaming of 63rd Street in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.

Latest CBS2 Digital Videos

Fire Damages 8 Homes In Irvington, N.J.Eight homes were damaged when a three-alarm fire broke out early in Irvington, New Jersey.
SEE IT: 63rd St. Renamed For Sesame Street's 50th AnniversaryMayor Bill de Blasio is joined by members of the "Sesame Street" cast and crew for the renaming of 63rd Street in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.
Cheesecake Poison Suspect Due In CourtMore court action is expected in the bizarre case of a woman who allegedly tried to kill her lookalike with poison cheesecake.
Web Extra: NYC Students Testify On School DiversityNew York City students testify before the City Council about the controversy over the single admission exam for the city's specialized high schools.
What's Your 311 Experience Like?Have you used NYC311? We'd like to know what your experience was like. Tell us!
Web Extra: Midtown Residents Push Back Against Homeless ShelterCentral Park South residents are appealing a judge's decision to allow the so-called "Billionaires Row" homeless shelter to open.
Web Extra: Lawmakers Call For Separated Bike, Pedestrian Lanes On Queensboro BridgeQueens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and other leaders are joined by runners and bikers who say the bridge needs separate lanes for each type of traffic.
Freeport Mayor Touts Success Of License Plate Reading ProgramFreeport Mayor Robert Kennedy announced that 50 million license plates have been scanned by Freeport's plate reading system, resulting in tens of thousands of summonses being issued, thousands of vehicles being impounded and hundreds of arrests of wanted criminals.
Broadway Season Wrap-UpCBS2's Dick Brennan takes a look at all of this season's Broadway hits before the Tony Award nominations are announced on April 30.

More CBS2 Digital Videos

Funeral For FDNY Firefighter, Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, Part 1The 43-year-old bravely wore two uniforms as a Marine staff sergeant and a decorated 15-year veteran of the FDNY.
Web Extra: Funeral Held For WWII Veteran In Westchester CountyA World War II veteran is laid to rest in Westchester County with a hero’s sendoff - made possible by a volunteer at his nursing home.
Web Extra: Staff Sgt. Slutman's Casket Leaves Funeral HomeA funeral will be held this morning for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. and FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman, a 43-year-old father-of-three killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan.
Snapshot NY: Animal SanctuaryCBS2's Steve Overmyer visits a farm where animals escaping the slaughterhouse are getting a new lease on life in the latest edition of Snapshot NY.
NJ Truck Driver Rescues AnimalsMike Stura opened the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and says the animals that get to live out their lives their "give me a reason to live."
Behind The Scenes Of North Bergen High School's 'Alien'BEHIND THE SCENES AT 'ALIEN': Check out the costumes and monstrous transformation of a student actor into the xenomorph at North Bergen High School's production of the classic sci-fi horror film: https://cbsloc.al/2IBEtMM
Bridget Kelly Speaks Out Against Former Gov. Christie Over ‘Bridgegate’Bridget Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, read a statement on Wednesday regarding her re-sentencing for her role in the "Bridgegate" scandal slowing traffic on the George Washington Bridge back in 2013.
FDNY Official Provides Update On Midtown Manhole FiresAn official from the FDNY updates reporters on a series of manhole fires and a building explosion that rocked Midtown on Wednesday.
DroneForce2 Over The Armour-Stiner HouseHidden along the Hudson River is an eight-sided house that fascinates people who admire odd architecture.The family that has spent 40 years - and a sizeable fortune - fixing it up is opening it up to visitors.
Cherry Blossom Festival To Take Place At Brooklyn Botanic GardenThe annual cherry blossom festival celebrates all things Japanese at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.
Widow, Mother Of Organ Donor Meet Heart RecipientOut of a horrific tragedy, an unbreakable bond has been formed. It took years in the making. 
Web Extra: Chanel Lewis Family Reacts To RulingThe family of convicted Karina Vetranos killer Chanel Lewis reacts to the judge's decision to deny the defense's motion alleging juror misconduct in the case.
New York's Historic Role In Founding Earth DayIn 1970, the Earth Day movement found its voice in New York City when Columbia University students organized and volunteered, responding to the environmental awareness of their day.
College Basketball Analyst Vin Parise Talks New Era At St. John'sCollege basketball analyst Vin Parise joined WLNY's Steve Overmyer to talk about Mike Anderson taking on the head coach job with St. John's Red Storm basketball program.
Police Searching For Driver Who Hit 3 People In FarmingdaleNassau County police are looking for the driver of a van who struck three people, including a police officer. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Web Extra: Extended Interview With Transportation Commissioner Polly TrottenbergTimes Square is where Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg talked one-on-one with CBS2's Dave Carlin about a vision of Manhattan as a paradise for pedestrians with more foot traffic plazas and more bike lanes.
Special Needs Drum Corps To Compete At World ChampionshipsA special needs drum corps from Long Island has been invited to perform and compete and the world championships in Williamsport, Penn.
NYPD Provides Update After Officer Shot, Suspect DeadInvestigative reports on human-interest stories, including news making national headlines and newsmaker interviews.
Corey Johnson, City Council Debate The NYC Green BillThursday's Council meeting promised a more robust legislative package than usual, with at least one backer calling the eight-bill package "a Green New Deal for New York City."
Web Extra: NYPD Provides Update On St. Patrick's Cathedral ScareNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller share update on last night's arson attempt at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

More Videos