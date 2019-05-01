SEE IT: 63rd St. Renamed For Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary

Funeral For FDNY Firefighter, Marine Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, Part 1The 43-year-old bravely wore two uniforms as a Marine staff sergeant and a decorated 15-year veteran of the FDNY.

5 days ago

Web Extra: Funeral Held For WWII Veteran In Westchester CountyA World War II veteran is laid to rest in Westchester County with a hero’s sendoff - made possible by a volunteer at his nursing home.

5 days ago

Web Extra: Staff Sgt. Slutman's Casket Leaves Funeral HomeA funeral will be held this morning for U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. and FDNY Firefighter Christopher Slutman, a 43-year-old father-of-three killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan.

5 days ago

Snapshot NY: Animal SanctuaryCBS2's Steve Overmyer visits a farm where animals escaping the slaughterhouse are getting a new lease on life in the latest edition of Snapshot NY.

6 days ago

NJ Truck Driver Rescues AnimalsMike Stura opened the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and says the animals that get to live out their lives their "give me a reason to live."

6 days ago

Behind The Scenes Of North Bergen High School's 'Alien'BEHIND THE SCENES AT 'ALIEN': Check out the costumes and monstrous transformation of a student actor into the xenomorph at North Bergen High School's production of the classic sci-fi horror film: https://cbsloc.al/2IBEtMM

7 days ago

Bridget Kelly Speaks Out Against Former Gov. Christie Over ‘Bridgegate’Bridget Kelly, the former deputy chief of staff for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, read a statement on Wednesday regarding her re-sentencing for her role in the "Bridgegate" scandal slowing traffic on the George Washington Bridge back in 2013.

7 days ago

FDNY Official Provides Update On Midtown Manhole FiresAn official from the FDNY updates reporters on a series of manhole fires and a building explosion that rocked Midtown on Wednesday.

7 days ago

DroneForce2 Over The Armour-Stiner HouseHidden along the Hudson River is an eight-sided house that fascinates people who admire odd architecture.The family that has spent 40 years - and a sizeable fortune - fixing it up is opening it up to visitors.

8 days ago

Cherry Blossom Festival To Take Place At Brooklyn Botanic GardenThe annual cherry blossom festival celebrates all things Japanese at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

8 days ago

Widow, Mother Of Organ Donor Meet Heart RecipientOut of a horrific tragedy, an unbreakable bond has been formed. It took years in the making.

9 days ago

Web Extra: Chanel Lewis Family Reacts To RulingThe family of convicted Karina Vetranos killer Chanel Lewis reacts to the judge's decision to deny the defense's motion alleging juror misconduct in the case.

9 days ago

New York's Historic Role In Founding Earth DayIn 1970, the Earth Day movement found its voice in New York City when Columbia University students organized and volunteered, responding to the environmental awareness of their day.

10 days ago

College Basketball Analyst Vin Parise Talks New Era At St. John'sCollege basketball analyst Vin Parise joined WLNY's Steve Overmyer to talk about Mike Anderson taking on the head coach job with St. John's Red Storm basketball program.

10 days ago

Police Searching For Driver Who Hit 3 People In FarmingdaleNassau County police are looking for the driver of a van who struck three people, including a police officer. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

11 days ago

Web Extra: Extended Interview With Transportation Commissioner Polly TrottenbergTimes Square is where Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg talked one-on-one with CBS2's Dave Carlin about a vision of Manhattan as a paradise for pedestrians with more foot traffic plazas and more bike lanes.

12 days ago

Special Needs Drum Corps To Compete At World ChampionshipsA special needs drum corps from Long Island has been invited to perform and compete and the world championships in Williamsport, Penn.

12 days ago

NYPD Provides Update After Officer Shot, Suspect DeadInvestigative reports on human-interest stories, including news making national headlines and newsmaker interviews.

13 days ago

Corey Johnson, City Council Debate The NYC Green BillThursday's Council meeting promised a more robust legislative package than usual, with at least one backer calling the eight-bill package "a Green New Deal for New York City."

13 days ago

Web Extra: NYPD Provides Update On St. Patrick's Cathedral ScareNYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller share update on last night's arson attempt at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City.

13 days ago