SEE IT: 63rd St. Renamed For Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary

Fire Damages 8 Homes In Irvington, N.J.Eight homes were damaged when a three-alarm fire broke out early in Irvington, New Jersey.
SEE IT: 63rd St. Renamed For Sesame Street's 50th AnniversaryMayor Bill de Blasio is joined by members of the "Sesame Street" cast and crew for the renaming of 63rd Street in honor of the show's 50th anniversary.
Cheesecake Poison Suspect Due In CourtMore court action is expected in the bizarre case of a woman who allegedly tried to kill her lookalike with poison cheesecake.
Web Extra: NYC Students Testify On School DiversityNew York City students testify before the City Council about the controversy over the single admission exam for the city's specialized high schools.
What's Your 311 Experience Like?Have you used NYC311? We'd like to know what your experience was like. Tell us!
Web Extra: Midtown Residents Push Back Against Homeless ShelterCentral Park South residents are appealing a judge's decision to allow the so-called "Billionaires Row" homeless shelter to open.
Web Extra: Lawmakers Call For Separated Bike, Pedestrian Lanes On Queensboro BridgeQueens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and other leaders are joined by runners and bikers who say the bridge needs separate lanes for each type of traffic.
Freeport Mayor Touts Success Of License Plate Reading ProgramFreeport Mayor Robert Kennedy announced that 50 million license plates have been scanned by Freeport's plate reading system, resulting in tens of thousands of summonses being issued, thousands of vehicles being impounded and hundreds of arrests of wanted criminals.
Broadway Season Wrap-UpCBS2's Dick Brennan takes a look at all of this season's Broadway hits before the Tony Award nominations are announced on April 30.