Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo said New York is now "decidedly in the reopening phase" in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago

Groups Of 10 Permitted As Gov. Cuomo Eases Restrictions On Social Gatherings In New YorkGov. Andrew Cuomo is easing restrictions on social gatherings across New York state. Groups of 10 people or fewer are allowed, but there are some rules to follow. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Sunday Afternoon May 24 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesSunday started off with a cooler-than-normal start. There will be a mix of sun and clouds through the day, though we'll still remain a few degrees below normal, at around 68 for a high.

6 hours ago

'Def Poetry Jam' Live Streams Benefit Performances"Def Poetry Jam" returned to an online audience Saturday.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 23 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

NY Times Lists 1,000 COVID-19 Victims On Sunday's Front PageSunday's New York Times will be an emotional reminder of where we are in the coronavirus pandemic.

15 hours ago

Queens Residents Want Lifeguards On Duty To Prevent Drownings Despite No Swimming MandateSwimming is off limits at city beaches, but residents in Queens are demanding lifeguards be put on duty anyway after a man drowned Friday at Rockaway Beach; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

15 hours ago

Bathing Advisory Issued For 18 Nassau County BeachesNassau County is warning people to avoid swimming at more than a dozen beaches due to high bacteria levels from the heavy rain.

15 hours ago

Some New Yorkers Say They're Not Ready For Gatherings Despite Eased RestrictionsGov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order allows New Yorkers to have small holiday weekend get-togethers, but the city says sidewalk parties will not be tolerated; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

15 hours ago

Memorial Day Travel Expected To Hit Record Low Due To COVID-19Memorial Day weekend travel is expected to hit a record low this year, with air travel down 88% and due to the pandemic. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

1 day ago

1 day ago

New CDC Guidance Says 1 In 3 With Coronavirus Never Show Any SymptomsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 35% of patients infected with COVID-19 as asymptomatic, and those exposed to the virus can take up to six days to show any sign of sickness. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

1 day ago

CBS 2 Saturday News at 6:00 a.m.Rescuers rushed into the waters off Beach 91st Street on Friday, but not in time to save a 24-year-old man. Beach-goers say this drowning was particularly difficult because it's an ominous foreshadowing for what could be a dangerous summer. CBS2's Tara Jakeway reports.

1 day ago

Walt Whitman H.S. Class Of 2020 Thanks Principal For SupportThe seniors at Walt Whitman High School in South Huntington did a socially distant drive-by to say thank you to their principal Friday.

2 days ago

Knicks Great Patrick Ewing Tests Positive For COVID-19A New York Knicks great has a warning to everyone about the coronavirus, and it comes from first-hand experience; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

2 days ago

Lower Income Communities Of Color Face Economic Impact Of Coronavirus PandemicResearch has shown that lower income communities of color have been hit especially hard by COVID-19, and neighborhoods bearing the brunt of the pandemic are also hard-hit financially; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 days ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/22 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 22 at 11 p.m.

2 days ago

Suffolk County Police Identify One Gilgo Beach Murder VictimUsing DNA technology, Suffolk County Police have identified the remains of one of the victims in the Gilgo Beach serial killings.

2 days ago

Man Rescued After Threatening To Jump From Brooklyn BridgeNYPD emergency teams rescued a man who climbed to the top of the Brooklyn Bridge and was threatening to jump Friday.

2 days ago

Trump Says Houses Of Worship Are Essential; Biden Expresses Regret Over Radio Show CommentsPresident Trump on Friday declared houses of worship are essential and need to be reopened. Meanwhile, former vice president Joe Biden is expressing regret over a comment he made on a popular radio show; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 days ago

Jersey Shore Partially Open For Business As Memorial Day Weekend Kicks OffAs New Jersey continues its gradual reopening, much of the Jersey Shore is at least partially open for business, but this summer already feels different; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 days ago

2 days ago

New Yorkers Concerned No Lifeguards At Beaches This Summer May Lead To DrowningsRescuers rushed into the waters off Beach 91st Street on Friday, but not in time to save a 24-year-old man. Beach-goers say this drowning was particularly difficult because it's an ominous foreshadowing for what could be a dangerous summer; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

2 days ago

2 days ago