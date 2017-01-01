First Hat Trick Of Season For Kreider As Rangers Beat Colorado 6-2Chris Kreider had three goals for his first hat trick of the season, Henrik Lundqvist returned from a two-game absence for a milestone win and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Saturday night.

Clemson Poised For Rematch Against Alabama After Pounding Ohio State 31-0Deshaun Watson passed for 259 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores in Clemson's dominating 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Rockets Outlast Knicks, Win 129-122James Harden recorded a 50-point triple-double while Ryan Anderson played a capable second fiddle as the Houston Rockets outlasted the game New York Knicks 129-122 on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Islanders Outskate, Outscore Winnipeg Jets, Win 6-2The New York Islanders got an early start on their New Year's celebration with impressive work at both ends of the ice in a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Unbeaten Alabama 1 Game Away From Championship After Topping Washington 24-7Unbeaten Alabama is one victory away from a second straight national championship and fifth in nine seasons thanks to a breakout game from sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough and its usual dominant defense.

20 Saves For Kinkaid, But Devils Lose To Washington Capitals 6-2In a battle of backup goalies, Philipp Grubauer and the Washington Capitals defeated Keith Kinkaid and the New Jersey Devils 6-2 in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at the Prudential Center.