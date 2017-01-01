Latest News Stories

Surveillance Video Shows 2 Suspects In Broad-Daylight Shooting At Brooklyn Grocery StoreThe video shows the suspects walk up to the grocery store at 960 Myrtle Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on January 23.
Carteret, NJ, Residents Concerned About Contaminated SoilThe safety of a backyard or a vegetable garden is now in question for thousands of homeowners in Carteret who've been told their properties are contaminated.
U.S. Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Immigration Order NationwideU.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle ruled against government lawyers' claims that the states did not have the standing to challenge Trump's order and said they showed their case was likely to succeed.
New Jersey Nanny Donates Part Of Liver To Save Toddler She Had Known For Just WeeksA New Jersey family is calling their nanny an angel sent by God after she donated part of her liver to save their little girl's life.
Not Much On The Line, But New York Football Fans Still Plan To Party On Super Bowl SundaySuper Bowl weekend is finally here, and while New York may not have a team in the big game, that doesn't matter if you're planning a party.
Bogus 911 Call Gets Brooklyn Woman Help She Needs Clearing Years Of HoardingSometimes when people know there is a hoarder in their neighborhood, they call 911, instead of 311, out of sheer desperation.

Latest Sports Stories

Not Much On The Line, But New York Football Fans Still Plan To Party On Super Bowl SundaySuper Bowl weekend is finally here, and while New York may not have a team in the big game, that doesn't matter if you're planning a party.
Jefferson High Fans Accused Of Hurling Racial Taunts During Game Against DoverIt was Jefferson Township versus nearby Dover High -- a battle that should have been confined to the hardwood during a basketball game at Jefferson last Friday.
LISTEN: Herschel Walker Talks With Mike Francesa About Career, Donald Trump And MoreFootball icon Herschel Walker on Friday stopped by Mike Francesa's table on Radio Row.
Connecticut Officials Make Hartford Pitch To Islanders OwnersFour days after Bloomberg reported that Brooklyn's Barclays Center is preparing to evict the Islanders, Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin sent a letter to the team's owners suggesting Hartford's XL Center as a temporary -- or perhaps permanent -- home.
Mets Re-Sign Righty Reliever Fernando SalasIn 17 appearances with New York, he pitched 17 1/3 innings and had a 2.08 ERA.
Lawyers: Man Shot Joe McKnight In Self-DefenseThe man accused of fatally shooting former NFL player Joe McKnight acted in self-defense because McKnight was threatening him and trying to climb into his car, his lawyers say.

Eat.See.Play

Robert De Niro Returns To Big Screen In 'The Comedian,' Talks Filming In NYCCBS2's Mary Calvi sat down with the New Yorker who talked about preparing for the role as a stand-up comic and shooting in the Big Apple.
3 To See At ACC: Meet Ezio, Velvet & Billie Mae1010 WINS & CBSNewYork Feature NYC Shelter Pets In Weekly ACC Pet Post.
NYC Food Truck Lunch: Caramelized Pork Rice Bowl From Coney ShackOne of the perks of getting the last available rice bowl is we got the crispy rice from the bottom of the pot. It's always enjoyable eating the crispy rice from the bottom of the pot.

Best Of Boomer & Carton

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Feb. 3, 2017Friday's "Moment of the Day" featured DeMarcus Ware teaching the guys about sexual cleaning.
Boomer & Carton: DeMarcus Ware, Greg Olsen Know The Big Game All Too WellBoomer and Craig spent a few minutes on Friday with two guys who played in last year's Super Bowl.
Boomer & Carton: It Wouldn't Be A Football Friday Without Tim TebowJack of all trades Tim Tebow took time out of his busy schedule to hang out with Boomer and Craig on Radio Row in Houston on Friday.

Best Of Mike Francesa

ICYMI: Mike & The Mad Dog Reunite In HoustonWFAN listeners got to go back in time Thursday, as Mike and the Mad Dog reunited to do an hourlong broadcast together from Radio Row in Houston, site of Super Bowl LI.
LISTEN: Brandon Marshall Touts Young Talent On Jets RosterBrandon Marshall says he honestly believes young Jets quarterbacks Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg have bright futures ahead of them.
LISTEN: Mike Francesa Chats With Tim Brown On Radio RowHall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown stopped by Mike Francesa's table on Radio Row in Houston on Wednesday.

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS
CURRENT LISTINGS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia