DEVELOPING: School Bus Crash In East Brunswick, New JerseyAuthorities are on the scene of a school bus accident in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
Police Search For Suspects After Violent Armed Robbery In BrooklynPolice say the men -- two of them armed with guns -- pushed their way inside of a second floor apartment building on West 33rd Street in the Coney Island section of Brooklyn at around 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Judge To Rule If Convicted 'Bridgegate' Defendants Get New TrialFormer Gov. Chris Christie associates Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni filed separate motions last month, claiming some jurors acted inappropriately and that the government failed to prove its case.
Trump Fires Back At CIA Head John Brennan Over Russian Intel CommentsPresident-elect Donald Trump is lashing out at CIA chief John Brennan for saying the president-elect doesn't understand the threat posed by Russia.
Man Critically Injured In Fire At Lower East Side BuildingNeighbors described seeing the victim being pulled from the building with severe burns.
MTA, Transit Workers Union Still In Negotiations After Contract ExpiresTens of thousands of Metropolitan Transit Authority workers are in limbo this morning, after a contract between the transport workers union and the MTA expired at midnight.

Lichtenstein: Atkinson Stands By Nets’ System, Even If It Won’t Succeed With Current RosterHe has acknowledged many times that his team will “embrace the 3-point shot” no matter who takes them or how early in the shot clock, so long as those attempts are uncontested.
WATCH: Steelers' Brown Rolls Live Locker Room Video After WinSo much for Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers keeping a low profile.
Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco's Monday Morning UpdateJerry was in his comfort zone Monday morning, as the "update maven" found himself in the comfy studio confines, alongside the Dynamic Radio Duo that is Boomer Esiason & Craig Carton ...
Palladino: Circus Lovers Will Still Have The Jets To Keep Them HappyThose who still crave the clown hijinks, high-wire daring and animal acts that became a staple of “The Greatest Show on Earth” need only buy a ducat or two for the 2017 edition of the “Worst Show in the NFL.”
Carmelo Anthony: If Jackson Doesn't Want Me, Let's TalkThe remarks came after Charley Rosen, Jackson's biographer and close confidant, wrote in a column for FanRagSports.com that Anthony's "legs are going, going, almost gone" and, "The only sure thing is that Carmelo Anthony has outlived his usefulness in New York."
Boomer & Carton: NFL Playoff Football And Moving On From MeloWell, we had quite a Sunday of NFL playoff football, as the Packers and Steelers both advanced to their conference championships and did so in pretty exciting fashion.

Exploring Central Park: Dining, Shopping And Other Things To DoWith 843 acres of greenery, Central Park is an oasis from the concrete and skyscrapers. According to the Central Park Conservancy, the park stretches over 51 streets and five avenues and visited by 42 million people a year. Here are some of the best things to do in and around the iconic park.
NYC's Best Coffee Shops, From Lattes To Cold Brews And CappuccinosA good cup of joe isn't too hard to find in NYC. Here are five of our favorite coffee shops that are cozy, inspiring, and just plain comforting.
5 Easy Tips For Becoming A Weekend Fitness WarriorA newly-released study claims weekend workouts lower the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and cancer about as much as exercising three times a week or more.

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 13, 2017Friday's highly anticipated "Moment of the Day" focused on former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who has resurfaced down in Jacksonville.

LISTEN: Mike Francesa Asks New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie If He'd Be Interested In Succeeding Him At WFANThe New Jersey governor called into Mike Francesa's WFAN show Friday to talk about his beloved Dallas Cowboys, but found himself in a lengthy discussion about what he might do after his term expires next January.
LISTEN: Tony Dungy Says Atlanta Falcons Could Be 'Super'Tony Dungy says he sees plenty of similarities between this year's Atlanta Falcons and the 2006 Indianapolis Colts team that he coached to a world title.
LISTEN: Ron Darling Explains Why He's High On Mets Rotation This SeasonRon Darling is high on the Mets' pitching staff heading into the 2017 season.

