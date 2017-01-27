CBS2_header-logo
Cuomo Sets Up Hotline For New Yorkers To Report Anyone Missing, Detained Amid Travel BanNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday announced the creation of a confidential toll-free hotline through which New Yorkers may report people who are missing or may be detained on flights coming into the state.
Thousands Gather At Battery Park For Second Day Of ProtestsThe big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.
Homeland Security: NY Court Order Will Not Affect Trump's Refugee Travel BanThe agency said the court order affected a relatively small number of travelers who were inconvenienced by security procedures upon their return.
Trump: Travel Ban Is Not 'Muslim Ban,' Does Not Target ImmigrantsPresident Donald Trump issued a statement Sunday afternoon saying his travel ban is not a “Muslim ban” and saying the only purpose is to keep America safe.
PHOTOS: Thousands Gather At Battery Park ProtestThe rally followed a night of big demonstrations at JFK Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travelers.
Cuomo Proposes New Legislation After Muslim Employee Attacked At JFKOfficials say they will propose legislation that would make assault against airport workers a Class D felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Federer Beats Nadal In Epic Aussie Final To Win 18th Grand Slam TitleFederer had lost six of the previous eight Grand Slam finals he'd played against Nadal and was 11-23 in their career meetings. His last win over Nadal in a major final was at Wimbledon in 2007.
Timberwolves Beat Struggling Nets By 20Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 13 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
Serena Williams Defeats Venus, Wins Record 23rd MajorWith her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf for the most major titles in the Open era.
18 Points Apiece For Anthony, Porzingis As Knicks Beat HornetsCarmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points apiece to lead the New York Knicks to a 110-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday.
Nets' Fourth Quarter Scoring Spree Not Enough To Beat CavaliersLeBron James scored 31 points and passed for 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the lowly Brooklyn Nets 124-116 Friday night, just their third win in their last nine games.
Report: Jets To Hire Hall Of Famer Kevin Greene As OLB CoachGreene will replace Mark Collins, who was one of five Jets assistants fired after the team's 5-11 season. Collins has since been hired as the Jacksonville Jaguars' linebackers coach.

Chase Away The Winter Blues With These Island-Inspired RecipesChef Wenford Patrick Simpson, corporate executive chef of B.B. King Blues Club and Grill, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share some of his favorite island-inspired recipes.
New Yorkers Ring In Chinese Lunar New Year With Citywide Celebrations Lunar New Year celebrations are in full swing this weekend, with celebrations Sunday stretching from Madison Street to Madison Avenue.
Furry Friend Finder: Byron And AliEvery Sunday morning around 8:20 on CBS2 news, The Humane Society of New York features some of its many great pets up for adoption.

