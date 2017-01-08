CBS2_header-logo
Cuomo: Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant To Close By April 2021According to a release from the governor on Monday, Entergy Corp., which runs the plant, will shut down Indian Point Unit 2 by April 2020 and Indian Point Unit 3 by April 2021 -- completely ending operations at the site.
Driver Hurt After 50-Pound Dumbbell Smashes Into SUV Windshield On New Jersey TurnpikeIt happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes in Oldmans Township.
Report: Jared Kushner, Trump Son-In-Law, To Be Named Senior Adviser To The PresidentKushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.
Cuomo Sets Sights On Middle Class, Sciences During State Of State SpeechGov. Andrew Cuomo laid out his plans for the future of New York on Monday, kicking off his speaking tour across the state with a stop in New York City.
$60,000 Reward Offered For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Orlando OfficerA massive manhunt is underway for 41-year-old Markeith Loyd, who police say is wanted in the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.
Super: Black Puppet Found 'Hanging' At NJ H.S. A 'Troubling Incident'Some students found the hanging puppet to be a disturbing reminder of a lynching, WCBS 880's Sean Adams reported.

Nets Waive Former No. 1 Overall Pick Anthony BennettThe Brooklyn Nets have waived Anthony Bennett, the former No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
Report: NHL To Eliminate Third Jerseys During 2017-18 SeasonAdidas has big plans for NHL uniforms going forward. They just don't include third jerseys, for now.
Jason Pierre-Paul Rules Out Signing 1-Year Deal With GiantsIn 12 games, Pierre-Paul had 53 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. He got off to a slow start but finally appeared to be regaining the form that made him a Pro Bowler in 2011 and 2012.
Cosmos Announce They'll Return To NASL In 2017The move comes after the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors voted Friday to give the NASL provisional Division II status.
NFL Investigating After Odell Beckham Jr. Allegedly Punches Hole In Lambeau Field WallThe Pro Bowl wideout was also seen banging his head against a door near the Giants' locker room.
Keidel: Beckham Proving To Be More About Style Than SubstanceWhen we put a postmortem on a season, we scramble for scapegoats. Especially one that ends so abruptly, sans the promise we thought would flower in a few weeks.

Trump Fires Back After Meryl Streep's Speech At Golden GlobesMeryl Streep quickly turned the spotlight away from herself and onto President-elect Donald Trump while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.
Best Skiing And Snowboarding Getaways For NY, NJ, Conn. FamiliesThere are several options for skiing and snowboarding trips just one hour from our doorstep. Which one is best for your family or group? These are our favorite options.
5 Fun, Romantic Winter Date Ideas In NYCWinter is the perfect time to get cozy with your favorite person. Here are five date ideas for adventurous couples to take on in NYC.

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 9, 2017Monday morning was a tough one for Giants fans. Here's to hoping Jerry Recco's highly anticipated "Moment of the Day" provided a welcomed escape for legions of depressed Big Blue followers.
Boomer & Carton: Jerry Recco's Monday Morning UpdateJerry delivered an update Monday morning that Giants fans might not want to hear, but they really should.
Boomer & Carton: Giants Got What They DeservedBoomer and Craig got thing started Monday morning with the Giants, hours after Big Blue's season-ending 38-13 playoff loss in Green Bay.

LISTEN: Giants' McAdoo Discusses Preparing For Elements At Lambeau FieldBen McAdoo is preaching preparation this week as his Giants get ready for their wild-card game at Green Bay -- but that isn't limited to X's and O's.
LISTEN: Brian Billick Talks Giants-Packers Matchup On WFANBrian Billick laid out the good and bad for the Giants as they head into Green Bay for a wild-card showdown Sunday.
LISTEN: Victor Cruz Refuses To Discuss Receivers' Miami TripVictor Cruz wasn't much interested in discussing the Giants wide receivers' getaway to Miami following their win over the Redskins.

