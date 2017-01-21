CBS2_header-logo
DEVELOPING: Thousands Protest In Women's Marches Nationwide | Photos Around The World | Watch Live: CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

President Trump To CIA: 'I Am So Behind You'The visit from the new president is a potential thawing of relations between the new president and the intelligence community.
Millions Show Up For Women's Marches WorldwideThousands of women from across the Tri-state area are expected to start lining up for a peaceful women's march coinciding with dozens of other marches taking place across the country today.
'This Is Our Moment': Hundreds Of Thousands March Through President Trump's HometownThe Women's March on New York City was one of more than 600 sister marches held across 50 states and 32 countries.
Police Search For Man Wanted In Jackson Heights ShootingAccording to police, a 24-year-old man was in front of 90-01 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights just after 8:30 p.m when the suspect approached him and shot him one time in the right side of the torso.
Small Aircraft Crashes Near Essex County Airport, Bursts Into FlamesThe Hawker Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft took off from Essex County Airport before crashing approximately one mile south around 12:45 p.m.
Firefighters Hurt In 4-Alarm Staten Island FireOfficials say eight firefighters suffered minor injuries battling a 4-alarm fire in Staten Island.

Silverman: Defenses May Be More Important Than QBs In Conference Title GamesThe Packers, Falcons, Steelers and Patriots each have key defensive performers that have at least helped their respective teams get on the right track and advance to within inches of the biggest game of them all.
Nets Snap 11-Game Losing Streak In High-Scoring Game Against PelicansBrook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovich scored 23 points apiece as the Brooklyn Nets ended an 11-game losing streak by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 143-114 on Friday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Canadiens Beat Devils With Back-To-Back Third Period GoalsShea Weber and Max Pacioretty scored less than two minutes apart early in the third period to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday night.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
2017 NBA All-Star Game Starting LineupsThe votes are in and the 2017 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced. Who will start for the East and West and why?
Schmeelk: Losses Aside, Knicks Are Beginning To Play Hornacek's WayAs is often the case with the Knicks, it has taken an injury for them to play the way they should have been playing all along.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Bagels In NYC: Cream Cheese, Lox, Egg Sandwiches And MoreNew York City is the place to find some of the best eagles, bialys, and babka. We've narrowed down the best shops serving up everything from schmear and lox to whitefish and omelettes.

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 20, 2017If you're not careful, you might actually learn something while listening to Friday's highly anticipated "Moment of the Day."
Boomer & Carton: NFL Conference Championship Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)Finally on Friday, Boomer & Carton got to the wildly popular segment of the program where they offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread.
Boomer & Carton: Jerry Loves Himself A Friday UpdateThere are few things that Jerry Recco likes more than a solid update effort. The fact that his latest one came on a Friday made it all the better.

LISTEN: Brendan Brown Discusses Knicks, Anthony Playing Power ForwardAre the Knicks really better off as a whole with Carmelo Anthony at power forward?
Mike Francesa: 'Steroid Stars' Still Face Extremely Long Hall Of Fame OddsFor the first time, Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds finished on the north side of 50 percent in baseball Hall of Fame voting.
LISTEN: Andrew Miller Discusses His Memorable 2016 Ride With Yankees, IndiansThe left-handed relief pitcher was dealt to the Cleveland Indians, who came within a hair of winning the world championship, falling to the Cubs in extra innings of a classic World Series Game 7.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

