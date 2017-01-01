Latest News Stories

1/26 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather HeadlinesThe temps fall off after noon with quickness so we will feel the effects of the front by late tonight.
Water From Fighting Fire In Flushing, Queens Floods Station, Snags No. 7 TrainsWater used in fighting an extra-alarm fire in Flushing, Queens Wednesday left the No. 7 Train tunnel flooded and service partially shut down.
MTA Hikes Monthly Metrocard Price To $121, Keeps Base Fare At $2.75The MTA board has voted to keep base MetroCard fares at $2.75 while decreasing rider bonuses.
PHOTOS: Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies In Washington Square ParkHundreds of people attended a rally protesting President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.
Trump Signs Executive Actions On US-Mexico Border Wall, Sanctuary CitiesPresident Donald Trump is signing two executive orders in keeping with campaign promises to boost border security and crack down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
Seen At 11: Anonymous Posters Confess Their Deepest Secrets On ‘Whisper’Imagine a social media confessional -- a place where you can publicly confess your darkest thoughts and keep your identity a secret.

Big Game From Carmelo Anthony Falls Short As Knicks Lose To MavericksThe Knicks forward dropped 30 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in the loss to Dallas.
Rangers Come Up Empty In Shutout Loss To FlyersSteve Mason made 34 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers scored two third-period goals to get past the New York Rangers 2-0 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
Heat Roar Back In The Fourth To Beat Nets33 points from center Brook Lopez wasn't enough to hold off Miami Wednesday.
LISTEN: Brian Billick Touts Patriots, Falcons DefensesDespite having the NFL's eighth-ranked defense this season, New England doesn't have a lot of big-name players on that side of the ball.
Report: Knicks Proposed Anthony-For-Love Swap With CavaliersIt's been well-documented that Carmelo Anthony's contract with the Knicks has a full no-trade clause, but that apparently hasn't stopped the team from pursuing a potential deal.
Super Bowl Is Best Thing To Happen To Rutgers This SeasonAfter failing to win a Big Ten Conference game in his first season, Rutgers coach Chris Ash suddenly has a major recruiting tool. It's the Super Bowl.

'Yarn Bombing' Brings New Approach To Street Art, AdvertisingThe eye catching installations aren't just leaving people in stitches. "Yarn bombing" is being used to make statements and revolutionize street art.
CBS2 Exclusive: New Museum Workout Combines Art And ExerciseDancers dressed in sequence and sneakers lead a group on a two-mile tour, marching and stretching through 36 galleries with narrations by writer/illustrator Maira Kalman.
5 Non-Traditional Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day In NYCFrom running in your undies to hopping on a yellow school bus, here are five ways to wow your Valentine with a date that is anything but ordinary.

Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 25, 2017Wednesday's highly anticipated "Moment of the Day" focused on the art of being a "shock jock."
Boomer & Carton: Pat Monahan And Train Roll Into WFAN StationBoomer and Craig were thrilled to get a visit from Pat Monahan and some of his Train bandmates on Wednesday morning.
Boomer & Carton: When He Is Here, Jerry Always DeliversJerry Recco was back in the saddle on Wednesday, and knocked his update out of the park.

WFAN Super Bowl LI Trivia Contest Is UnderwayWant a shot to be in Houston for Super Bowl LI?
LISTEN: Brendan Brown Discusses Knicks, Anthony Playing Power ForwardAre the Knicks really better off as a whole with Carmelo Anthony at power forward?

