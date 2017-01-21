'This Is Our Moment'
More Than 1 Million Join Women's Marches Worldwide
PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around The World
More Than 600 Sister Marches Held In 32 Countries, 50 States
'I Am So Behind You'
President Trump Meets With CIA Officials On His First Full Day In Office
'It Could Have Been A Lot Worse'
Pilot Taken To Hospital After Small Plane Crashes In Essex County
Firefighters Hurt In SI Blaze
Officials Say Several FDNY Personnel Were Taken To Local Hospitals With Minor Injuries
As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network. At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.
Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.
If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com
Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards