Throng Joyfully Rings In 2017 In Times Square Amid Tight SecurityNew Yorkers rang in 2017 with balloons, cheers and festivity as the ball dropped in Times Square early Sunday morning.
At Long Last, Second Avenue Subway Set To Open For New YearThe biggest New Year’s Eve countdown in New York City may not be in Times Square, but rather on Second Avenue.
Crowds Flock To Times Square For New Year's FestivitiesA crowd amassed once again in Times Square -- with many arriving hours ahead of time -- to watch the ball drop and ring in 2017.
At Least 35 Killed In Istanbul Nightclub Shooting During New Year's CelebrationAn armed assailant opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations, killing at least 35 people and wounding 40, Istanbul’s governor said.
PHOTOS: Dozens Dead In Istanbul Nightclub ShootingAt least 35 people were killed, and 40 more were wounded, when a gunman reportedly dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul early on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 local time.
'M*A*S*H' Actor William Christopher Dies At 84William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the smash sitcom “M*A*S*H,” has died.

First Hat Trick Of Season For Kreider As Rangers Beat Colorado 6-2Chris Kreider had three goals for his first hat trick of the season, Henrik Lundqvist returned from a two-game absence for a milestone win and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Saturday night.
Clemson Poised For Rematch Against Alabama After Pounding Ohio State 31-0Deshaun Watson passed for 259 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores in Clemson's dominating 31-0 victory over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday.
Houston Rockets Outlast Knicks, Win 129-122James Harden recorded a 50-point triple-double while Ryan Anderson played a capable second fiddle as the Houston Rockets outlasted the game New York Knicks 129-122 on Saturday night at Toyota Center.
Islanders Outskate, Outscore Winnipeg Jets, Win 6-2The New York Islanders got an early start on their New Year's celebration with impressive work at both ends of the ice in a 6-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.
Unbeaten Alabama 1 Game Away From Championship After Topping Washington 24-7Unbeaten Alabama is one victory away from a second straight national championship and fifth in nine seasons thanks to a breakout game from sophomore running back Bo Scarbrough and its usual dominant defense.
20 Saves For Kinkaid, But Devils Lose To Washington Capitals 6-2In a battle of backup goalies, Philipp Grubauer and the Washington Capitals defeated Keith Kinkaid and the New Jersey Devils 6-2 in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at the Prudential Center.

National Bacon Day: Best Bacon Deals, Dishes In NYCBacon lovers unite! December 30th is National Bacon Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate. Here are five of our favorite special dishes in NYC.
NYC's Best New Year's Dinners, Brunches To Ring In 2017From Midtown to Times Square and the Upper East Side, restaurants throughout the city are offering special dinners and New Year’s Day brunches.
Spiked Seltzer A New Booze Trend Among Health-Conscious DrinkersAlcoholic beverages have moved far beyond beer and wine -- you can now find root beer, cider and ginger ale with added alcohol. For people who are counting calories, there is now a new option -- spiked seltzer.

Boomer & Carton Podcast: Dec. 22, 2016Here's your chance to check out all the best moments from the last show before the holiday break!
Boomer & Carton: C-Lo Saves The Day With An UpdateBoomer was left wondering where everyone was thursday morning. Craig and Al Dukes were out, and, apparently, so was Jerry Recco.
Boomer & Carton: Chris Simms, The Pinch-HitterWith Craig getting an early start on the holidays, it was up to Boomer's "work son," Chris Simms, to step in and carry the show.

LISTEN: Eli Manning Discusses Win Over Lions, Playing Eagles On Short WeekThe Giants have won eight of their last nine games, and their latest victory was tight, just like practically every one before it.
LISTEN: Mike Francesa Says Giants' Win Over Cowboys Made 'The Earth Move'Francesa praised the Giants' defense, saying the unit seemed to get stronger as the game went on and withstood the loss of Jason Pierre-Paul, who is out for at least the rest of the regular season with a groin injury.
Gary Danielson On WFAN: Conference Championships Should Matter In Playoff SelectionCollege football's playoff selection process is flawed because it favors big-name programs, CBS Sports' Gary Danielson said Friday.

