Ex-Guard Gets 6 Years For NYC Jail Beatings

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jail guard has been sentenced to six years in prison for ordering inmate beatings as part of a rogue disciplinary system.
Lloyd Nicholson was convicted in June of gang assault charges.
Prosecutors said he imposed order in a unit at the city’s Rikers Island jail complex by having teenage inmates beat other teenagers who had stepped out of line.
One attack left a young prisoner with a punctured lung.
Nicholson said he was innocent, and was backed by the union that represents jail guards.
They said the allegations were fabricated by the prisoners.
