6 Injured In Harrison Gas Station Fire

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — Six people have been hospitalized after a car accidentally struck a gas pump, setting off a fire and closing part of the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County.
Police say the accident occurred at 7 p.m. Sunday at a Mobil station in Harrison.
Three people were hospitalized with broken bones, respiratory distress and cuts. Three gas station employees were treated for smoke inhalation.
Police say five other vehicles were damaged in the incident.
The parkway was closed in both directions between the North Street and Mamaroneck Avenue exits. It reopened 90 minutes later.
He was backing up to get parrell to the pump. i was there.
