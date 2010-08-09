Expert: L.I. Should Be Ready For Hurricanes, Too

HEMPSTEAD, NY (WCBS 880) – A weather expert says the New York City area is “vulnerabe’ and needs to get ready for a major hurricane.
Nassau County is replacing its emergency evacuation signs and Suffolk County is installing a mass notification system.
LIPA is upgrading its communication system.
That is all in preparation for what experts say is an overdue hurricane, as WCBS 880 Long Island Bureau Chief Mike Xirinachs reports.
In fact, one expert ranks the New York metropolitan area the second most vulnerable in the nation for a major hit – second only to Miami, Florida.
It’s been 25 years since the last major hit in the New York City area, says Rick Knabb of the Weather Channel.
Knabb tells Newsday we are overdue for category one, two, and three hurricanes. He predicts an above average hurricane season and says we need to be ready.
