NY To Help Enroll Kids In Public Health Insurance Plans

NEW YORK (AP) — The state Health Department and the federal government are teaming up to launch a program aimed at enrolling uninsured children in public health insurance programs.
Health Commissioner Richard Daines and officials with the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services were in Albany to announce the start of the “Get Covered, Get in the Game” initiative.
The program will enlist coaches, school officials and community sports programs to help enroll uninsured children in public health insurance programs.
Officials said some 5 million children across the nation lack health insurance, a situation that often prevents them from receiving important health care services.
New York state provides health insurance to more than 2 million children and teens, while there are about 343,000 uninsured children.
(Copyright 2010 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
One Comment
Comments are closed.