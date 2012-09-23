CBS2_header-logo
Catching Up With The Members Of ‘No Doubt’ Ahead Of New Album Release

September 23, 2012 10:55 AM
Filed Under: Album, Anthony Mason, Celebrity, Gossip, Gwen Stefani, Music, No Doubt, push and shove, September

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the breakout bands of the 90s, No Doubt, has sold more than 33 million albums worldwide.

But after ruling the charts with monster hits like “Don’t Speak” and “It’s My Life,” No Doubt went more than a decade without releasing a new record. Now, the band is back with a new album.

Lead singer Gwen Stefani has reunited with her three bandmates and this week they will release their first album in seven years.

“The boys rehearse way more than me because I feel like, I’ll just wing it. I have so many things going on,” Stefani told CBS2 Sunday Morning’s Anthony Mason.

At 42, Stefani is still a style icon, as well as being the band’s lead singer and songwriter. She’s also a cover girl, fashion designer and celebrity mom to two boys, Kingston and Zumba.

“It’s just chaos now, but it’s a lot of great problems to try and balance,” Stefani said.

The album, “Push and Shove,” will be released on Tuesday.

