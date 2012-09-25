CBS2_header-logo
NYC Restaurant Health Inspection Results Come To Smart Phones

September 25, 2012 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Ann Mercogliano, City Council, Dining, Health Department, health permits, health violations, NYC restaurants, QR codes, Restaurants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you are a skeptical diner or just want to be a smarter one, smart phones will soon be able check the cleanliness of a restaurant through an application that scans a code.

A bill passed unanimously by the City Council will soon require restaurants and other businesses regulated by the city’s health department to post a quick response code on permits. Diners would be able to scan the “QR” code and instantly pull up information about food safety and infractions, along with any violations that restaurants may have gotten in the past.

The codes will be placed on permits inside the establishments.

CBS2’s Ann Mercogliano discovered that not everyone thinks it makes sense in New York City. Back in July 2010, the city started requiring restaurants to post letter grades corresponding to scores from sanitary inspections so potential diners could easily see the ratings.

Restaurant inspections are already posted online on the city’s website. If you type in a restaurant’s name, results of the last inspection grade will pop up.

You will not just be able to scan at restaurants, Mercogliano reported. You will also be able to get the histories of places like daycare centers and tattoo parlors, even food carts.

By next fall, the city says all permits granted by the department of health will have these QR codes.

Mayor Bloomberg still needs to sign off on the bill. The city says it will come at no extra cost, and the bar codes will be placed on permits inside the establishments.

Do you like the idea of checking restaurant grades via your phone? Let us know below.

