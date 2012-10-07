Driver: Tour Bus Rolled Down Embankment After Being Cut Off

WAYNE, N.J. (AP) – Five people in critical condition after a tour bus accident in New Jersey were released from the hospital and three others were upgraded to fair condition, a hospital spokeswoman said Sunday.

State police said 23 people were injured in Saturday morning’s crash in Wayne, including two young children.

A spokeswoman at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center declined to provide further details Sunday about the three patients in fair condition or say when they might be released.

Authorities were still working Sunday to determine what caused the accident on an exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 80.

The driver, Neville Larmond, 51, of Toronto, told authorities that another driver cut him off. The bus slid down an embankment before coming to rest on its side.

There were 57 passengers aboard the bus, which left from Toronto and was bound for New York City. Many of the passengers were members of a Seventh-day Adventist church in Toronto.

The crash was the latest of several coach bus accidents over the past few years on American highways.

Last year, a bus carrying gamblers from a trip to a Connecticut casino struck a guardrail as it entered New York City, then toppled over and hit a signpost that sliced off the top of the bus. Thirteen people were killed. A manslaughter trial for the driver began last month.

