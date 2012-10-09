Christie Defends Use Of State Police As Security Detail

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie defended his use of his state police detail Tuesday, as he campaigned out of state for Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reports, Christie says it is state policy, and not his own decision, to have New Jersey State Police accompany him when he is on the road.
“The state police are being paid whether I go out of state or whether I don’t,” Christie said. “I would love to shake them for a little while, to tell you the truth. But I don’t get to.”
The state police detail recently followed Christie on a West Coast swing. The detail is now with him in Ohio as he campaigns for Romney.
Christie has been slammed by some Democrats – namely New Jersey State Sen. Ron Rice (D-Newark), for using taxpayer dollars to fund his out-of-state security detail. Christie on Tuesday said Rice should have better things to do.
“If he had something else to do, he’d be working for the people of Newark. Instead, he’s doing what he’s doing – playing politics,” Christie said.
Christie said voters are smart enough to see through politics.
