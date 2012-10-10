CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Local Nonprofit Seeks To Make New York The Green City

October 10, 2012 5:55 PM
Filed Under: Catalog Choice, Chuck Teller, Eco-Friendly, Elise Finch, Green City, Green Festival, GrowNYC, Marcel Van Ooyen, Union Square Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A local nonprofit the Big Apple to become Green City, and hosted a green fair in Union Square Wednesday to encourage New Yorkers to become more eco-friendly.

As CBS 2’s Elise Finch reports, more than 140 interactive exhibits about all things eco-friendly turned Union Square Park from a farmers market into a green fair.

“I’m learning so many new things here by walking through every booth,” said Manhattan resident Sipla Kaza.

The free one-day event was sponsored by the nonprofit GrowNYC. The goal is to create a single destination where New Yorkers can learn everything they want to know about going green.

“Whether it’s shopping at a farmers market to support regional agriculture, or learn how to recycle better to reduce waste and overall cost, we’re here to help New Yorkers make those small changes that will make a big change over time,” said Marcel Van Ooyen, executive director at GrowNYC.

Visitors were impressed by the effort.

“It may not put a huge dent or make a noticeable difference right now, but the more people who come on board the better the place will be in the future,” said Manhattan resident Steven McClure.

Exhibitors also staged a cook-off to spotlight the benefits of buying locally-produced food. They found clever ways to reinforce basics about concepts such as conservation and recycling.

They also unveiled new products, including an egg that assesses air quality, and a free online service that will save money and trees by eliminating unwanted mail.

“Here I have this junk that we’re hauling down to the basement every single day, and sorting and it’s a terrible waste,” said Manhattan resident Gala Narezo.

Catalog Choice has the solution for that.

“We’ve built a service that allows you to go right back to thousands and thousands of mailers, and tell them, ‘Please don’t send me your mail anymore and please don’t rent or trade my name,’” said Chuck Teller of Catalog Service.

Every product and service at the event was designed to help New Yorkers turn the Big Apple green, one step at a time.

For more information on the effort, click here.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia