Undecided Voters Weigh In On Heated Presidential Debate

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It was undecided voters asking the questions at the town hall-style presidential debate Tuesday night at Hofstra University’s Mack Sports Complex.

CBS 2’s Jessica Schneider watched the candidates’ answers with an undecided family from Bethpage, Long Island.

Frank LoPinto is a registered Republican who voted for President Barack Obama in 2008, but said he is undecided this year.

“I’m going to vote for who I think is best for country regardless of political affiliation,” LoPinto said.

“What I’d also love to hear from these guys is, what do you mean by the middle class?” LoPinto said. “It means something different depending on where in the country you live.”

LoPinto is a Hofstra graduate, and now works at a software company in Manhattan. He said he is worried about his economic future.

“When I get a statement from the Social Security Administration every year saying this is what you’re going to get, I kind of want to think that that’s sacrosanct, and now I’m hearing we have to break that contract,” he said.

LoPinto’s 22-year-old daughter, Stefanie, said she has a different focus and will vote Obama.

“He’s pro-choice, pro-gay rights, so he’s more relatable to my generation,” she said.

As they watched, the family said Romney and Obama seemed like they were in the boxing ring, and wondered if they might come to blows. The LoPintos listened intently, commenting on the often contentious back and forth, but still torn on who should be the best pick for this country.

“If I could make a hybrid out of these guys, I could come up with a perfect president,” Frank LoPinto said.

Frank LoPinto is exactly the kind of swing voter both Obama and Romney have been trying to sway. They’ve got one more debate to drive their message home.

