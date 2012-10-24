CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

N.J. Catholic School Students, Parents Fuming Over Rival School’s Effigy-Burning

October 24, 2012 7:31 PM
Filed Under: Alice Miesnik, Bayonne, Christine Sloan, Effigy Burning, Football Game, Hudson Catholic High School, Jersey City, Marist High School, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Is it school spirit, or does it cross the line?

As CBS 2’s Christine Sloan reported, students and parents have been asking that question about a pep rally at a Catholic school in New Jersey.

At the rally at Marist High School in Bayonne, N.J., this past Friday, a dummy wearing the T-shirt from the school’s rival football team, Hudson Catholic, was set on fire. When it was over, the dummy had been burned to ashes.

The rally happened during school hours, and students and parents at Hudson High School at Hudson Catholic, in Jersey City, were fuming Wednesday.

“It’s very disrespectful what they did and it was uncalled for,” Hudson Catholic student Nicholas Mercado said.

“The whole school was hurt from that,” another student said.

“I don’t know why they would do that,” a third student added. “It makes no sense to me.”

The principal at Marist defended the rally, and the burning of the effigy. She said the students were just trying to reinvigorate school spirit, bringing back the kind of pep rallies they used to have back in the 1980s.

Principal Alice Miesnik said the effigy burning was even given the green light by the fire department.

The department said “that it would be all right if we had this effigy burning, which is something that is commonly done in colleges, and has been done here before; has been done with neighboring schools,” Miesnik said.

The principal at Hudson Catholic had no comment. Nor did the Newark Archdiocese, which is in charge of both Catholic high schools.

But Hudson Catholic parent Wilmer Rosario said he wants some answers.

“Many of the kids at the school are disturbed, and how the schools are not coming together — both schools are not coming together — to really to handle the situation,” Rosario said.

But Miesnik chalked the complaints up to sour grapes, given that Hudson Catholic went on to lose the football game against Marist Friday by a score of 34-0.

“We didn’t think it was wrong; we still don’t think it was wrong,” Miesnik said. “I do feel they would not feel this way had they not lost the game.”

While Miesnik said she had no regrets, some sources close to the controversy said the school is being discouraged from holding another dummy-burning pep rally.

Do you think the effigy burning was acceptable? Tell us below…

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia