Local Teen Phenom To Play In U.S. Women’s Open At Hamptons Golf Club

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — For the first time, a golf course on Long Island will play host to the U.S. Women’s Open. What’s more, a local golf prodigy will be one of those on the links showcasing her talent.

Thousands are expected to flock to the historic Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton this weekend to watch the biggest event in women’s golf.

As CBS 2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, the club is pulling out all the stops and luring in all the stars ahead of the start of the tournament on Thursday.

Annie Park, 18, of Levittown won the Nassau boys championship last year, graduated high school a semester early this year and was promptly won the NCAA Women’s Golf title as a freshman for USC.

“After the Nationals, I came back and went to prom and graduation,” at MacArthur High School, Park told McLogan.

Park now shares the same swing coach as Tiger Woods.

This weekend, she’ll be the only player from Long Island as she goes up against pros like Paula Creamer and Michelle Wie on the course co-designed by golfing legend Jack Nicklaus.

Local businesses are also looking forward to the four-day event, hoping to cash in on the throngs of fans coming to the Hamptons to watch the local phenom.

Some hotels were already sold out and restaurants were packed with out-of-town golf fans, McLogan reported.

“They’re estimating $35 million and $40 million for the community,” Sebonack Golf Club owner Michael Pascucci told McLogan.

The tourism board hopes fans will come for golf and stay for the Hamptons nightlife.

Tournament tickets cost $40 a day. The tournament begins Thursday and goes through Sunday.

Traffic will be re-routed in the area, but shuttle buses are available to the clubhouse and the LIRR is adding extra service out to the eastern end.

