Friends, Family & Fans Say Goodbye To ‘Sopranos’ Star James Gandolfini

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It was a day filled with tributes and tears as family members, celebrities and friends said a final farewell to actor James Gandolfini.

David Chase, the creator of “The Sopranos,” said at Gandolfini’s funeral Thursday that the actor brought the traits of a sad boy, “amazed and confused,” to the role of Tony Soprano.

“You were a good boy,” Chase said during a ceremony held at the Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine in Manhattan.

One of four speakers at the funeral, Chase gave his remarks in the form of a letter to Gandolfini, in the present tense. The actor’s widow, Deborah Lin Gandolfini, and two family friends, were also speakers at the ceremony.

Deborah remembered her husband as an “honest, kind man” and thanked him for a beautiful life together, CBS 2’s Tracee Carrasco reported.

The 51-year-old actor, best known for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano in the HBO series, died of a heart attack last week while vacationing with his son in Italy.