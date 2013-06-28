NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Oh, A-Rod. It simply never ends.

On Tuesday night, after Alex Rodriguez tweeted that he had been cleared to play in rehabilitation games, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said that the third baseman “should just shut the f— up.”

And then came Wednesday. Just a day later, A-Rod told the Yankees that he’s not healthy enough to play, according to the New York Post.

“He is not ready to play in games,” a source told the Post. “He is worried about his health.”

According to the New York Times, the 14-time All-Star informed Hal Steinbrenner that he’s very concerned about his hip, and he’s worried that, because of the injury, he won’t have the ability to run around and play with his daughters.

It doesn’t end there.

A source told the newspaper that the polarizing three-time American League MVP told both Cashman and team president Randy Levine that he’s not sure if he’ll be able to return to the field in 2013 — or ever, for that matter.

If A-Rod calls it a career due to a medical issue, he could collect on the rest of his contract, covered mostly by insurance, according to the Post. In other words, the Yankees would be off the hook for a large majority of the $114 million remaining on his contract.

A-Rod is smack in the middle of MLB’s firestorm surrounding Biogenesis and its operator, Anthony Bosch. The 37-year-old was first linked to the clinic in January, when the Miami New Times reported that Rodriguez’s name or nicknames appeared multiple times in Biogenesis’ records. Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun and Yankees catcher Francisco Cervelli have also been tied to the clinic, among others. All have denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, Bosch has agreed to cooperate with MLB investigators. The league will reportedly be seeking bans of 100 games for some players.

Cashman said on Wednesday that he regretted his “choice of words” when talking about A-Rod’s rehab tweet.

“Ninety-nine times out of 100, I roll with it pretty good,” Cashman said. “I didn’t roll with this one well at all. I popped. I sounded off. Reality TV at its best.”

