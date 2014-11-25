Boomer & Carton Podcast And MOTD: November 25, 2014

Jerry Recco’s highly anticipated ‘Moment of the Day’ featured Boomer getting physical with Craigie after the two finished talking with Mets pitcher Matt Harvey.
Following Recco’s delivery, Al Dukes made his presence felt in the Allstate Studio by kicking over an autographed Bruce Springsteen guitar.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from today’s (11/25) edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until tomorrow morning at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
