Boomer & Carton Podcast And MOTD: November 25, 2014

November 25, 2014 6:15 AM
Jerry Recco’s highly anticipated ‘Moment of the Day’ featured Boomer getting physical with Craigie after the two finished talking with Mets pitcher Matt Harvey.

Following Recco’s delivery, Al Dukes made his presence felt in the Allstate Studio by kicking over an autographed Bruce Springsteen guitar.

Moment Of The Day

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from today’s (11/25) edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

