Take A Selfie: Local Biz Cashes In On Picture-Perfect Promos

October 14, 2015 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Advertising, juice generation, Meg Baker, paint box nails, Retail, Selfie

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The ‘selfie’ generation is taking social media by storm, and local businesses are starting to cash in, using the phenomenon as a picture-perfect way to promote their products.

At Juice Generation in the financial district, customers can take a quick pic with their purchase at the juice bar’s “selfie wall,” and upload it to social media, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

“People are obsessed with taking pictures,” Juice Generation CEO Eric Helms said. “Especially today, you know, if you don’t document it, it didn’t happen.”

Plenty of other businesses use cameras so customers can promote their products. At Paint Box Nails in Soho, clients can get a “photo box” picture of their manicured nails — giving Paint Box the perfect advertisement.

According to social media expert Gary Vaynerchuk, the “selfie” strategy is changing the way that businesses think about promoting their products.

“It’s changed everything because customers have louder voices and can reach many more people,” Vaynerchuk said. “The way you market and have to get to people now happens in a social first environment.”

Selfie-snappers can benefit too. Many stores reward them with discounts and freebies.

“We’re living through the greatest communication shift of our time,” Vaynerchuk said.

