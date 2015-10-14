New Bill Hopes To Ensure Students ‘Never Forget’ 9/11 Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder has introduced a new bill that he hopes to ensure students will “never forget.”
If signed into law, the bill would require a brief period of silence on the morning of the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks each year in every school in New York State, WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported.
“I believe that if we have a moment of silence it will encourage our children to ask questions, Goldfeder said. “I mean, that’s what so amazing about children — that they’re inquisitive, they want to learn.”
Goldfeder said he believes the moment of silence will encourage a dialogue about Sept. 11 in the classroom, and at home with parents.
“Unfortunately, it’s a day that for many, it gets passed over — it’s about time we put a stop to it,” Goldfeder said. “I was absolutely shocked and appalled that we weren’t already doing something like this.”
Goldfeder said he is getting overwhelming support from his legislative colleagues, and is confident the practice would be welcomed in most schools.
Comments are closed.