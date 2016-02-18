VIDEO: A Ride In WCBS Chopper 880 With Tom Kaminski

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)– It’s a view that millions of people come to New York for and it often comes with a hefty price-tag. But for one man… it’s just another day in the office.

“When I walk out to the helicopter, I have an idea of where we’re gonna go to start that shift, but we never know where we’re going to end up,” WCBS 880 Traffic Reporter Tom Kaminski says. “For me, it’s the greatest job I could ever have.”

Kaminski enjoys scenic views of New York City daily for about five hours a day as he helps report the latest news from above.

“I get asked, ‘Does this ever get old for you, is it ever routine for you?’ And the short answer for me is never… I love the New York City skyline. I have watched it change over the years. I have watched it change in tragedy, and I have watched it change in triumph,” Kaminski said.

The reporter’s favorite perk of the job?

“I never get tired of the seeing the sunrise,” he says.