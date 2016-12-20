Seven Hurt After Brooklyn Escalator Accident

December 20, 2016 11:13 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Seven people were hurt — two seriously — when an escalator at the Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn malfunctioned Tuesday evening.

According to store employees, people were walking down a non-working escalator when it began to move without warning just after 6 p.m.

Five of the injuries are considered minor. The two serious injuries are not believed to be life threatening according to authorities.

The FDNY transported all seven people to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The errant escalator was immediately closed off but the mall remained open.

Real estate development firm Forest City told CBS2 they had no comment as authorities continued their investigation.

  1. scribeofsolomon (@scribeofsolomon) says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:20 am

    Sounds like they went down on a pile on

