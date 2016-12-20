Stray Bullet Hits Board In Brooklyn Classroom Full Of Students

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bullet ended up inside a classroom after several shots were fired near a Brooklyn school late Tuesday morning.

Authorities said shots rang out at the Glenwood Houses in Canarsie shortly after 11:30 a.m.

A bullet went through a fourth floor classroom window at South Shore High School and became lodged in a bulletin board, police said.

Several students and a teacher were in the classroom, but no one was injured.

CBS2’s Alice Gainer spoke with students who said they were sitting in AP Biology class when it happened.

“All you see is the thing cracking and then you just see everybody duck down,” said one student.

“I heard something go off outside then I looked at the window and then the bullet came through the window and grazed past my teacher,” said another.

The class says they were kept late as they discussed projects. Normally, the room they were in would have been empty.

Authorities said the school was briefly put on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

Police positioned outside of the school tell CBS2 a group of men had been arguing in the street before the shooting occurred. Sources say a gunman fired several shots — including the one that struck the school.

A student named Denesia told 1010 WINS’s Al Jones that she left school a bit shaken.

“My mom told me I wasn’t going back to school tomorrow,” she said. “She may be switching my school because she said she doesn’t feel like it’s a safe environment for me to be in school.”

Students say it’s not unusual to hear gunshots in the area.

“Probably a couple of times but not like, toward directly to the school building,” one student said.

No arrests have been made as the NYPD continues to investigate.

