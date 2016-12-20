Find The Perfect Gift For The ‘Impossible To Shop For’ Person On Your List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’s crunch time for Christmas and Hanukkah shopping.

It turns out the people we love the most are often the ones we save for the last-minute.

The hype over holiday shopping is tough enough without that impossible to buy for person on your list, but let’s face it — we’ve all got one.

This year, instead of pricey presents — the McAlisters of New Mexico planned a family trip to New York City.

“Make some memories rather than spend it on stuff we don’t need,” Laurie told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

Using memories as a starting point is a great strategy for a thoughtful gift.

“My mom introduced me to coffee, so I got her a Keurig, and some gourmet coffee,” Sara Campos said.

“You want to get something that’s a treat,” Michelle Madhok added.

Madhok of shefinds.com said even people who already seem to have everything are open to a gift that gives an experience.

“For parents, they really want your company. Experiential gifts — theater tickets, a lunch out,” Madhok said.

Madhok warned the biggest mistake shoppers can make at this late stage of the game is overspending.

“Don’t feel like throwing money at the problem is necessarily the answer,” Madhok said.

Remember — if that ungiftable person is one you know best — you’re probably putting too much pressure on the present. They’ll probably love that it’s coming from you, but if you’re really worried — remember the gift receipt.