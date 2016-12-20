Broken Rails Cause Problems For LIRR Riders During Morning Rush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broken rails are causing some problems for Long Island Rail Road riders Tuesday morning.
Commuters are facing delays between 45 and 60 minutes in both directions on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches due to a broken rail near New Hyde Park. Some Montauk trains are also affected.
Ne York City transit is cross-honoring LIRR fares via the 7 subway line at Woodside for customers traveling to Hunterspoint Avenue.
Earlier Tuesday, service was suspended for about an hour in both directions on the Ronkonkoma Branch between Ronkonkoma and Farmingdale as crews worked to repair the rail east of the Farmingdale station.
