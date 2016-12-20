Pennsylvania Man Brings Loaded Handgun Into Newark Airport, Officials Say

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Monday after he brought a loaded handgun into Newark Liberty International Airport, TSA officials said.
A TSA officer using an X-ray machine detected the loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun inside the man’s carry-on, officials said.
Port Authority police were called and the man was arrested on state weapons charges.
He told officers he didn’t know he had the gun with him, authorities said.
“TSA officials recommend that travelers not use the same bag that they use for hunting or use at a firing range when coming to the airport as it is too easy to leave ammunition, magazines—and in this case, a gun—in the bag,” officials said in a statement.
The man’s name was not released.