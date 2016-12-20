CBS2_header-logo
NFL Announces Rosters For Pro Bowl

December 20, 2016 10:49 PM
Filed Under: New York Giants, New York Jets, NFL, Pro Bowl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The National Football League announced the rosters for this season’s Pro Bowl Tuesday night.

The Giants are sending four players to Orlando; wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., defensive backs Janoris Jenkins and Landon Collins, and return specialist Dwayne Harris.

The Jets were not awarded any spots on the AFC squad.

The Pro Bowl will be played at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29.

AFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — s-Tom Brady, New England; Derek Carr, Oakland; Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh.

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh; s-Amari Cooper, Oakland; A.J. Green, Cincinnati; T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis.

RUNNING BACKS (3) — s-Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh; LeSean McCoy, Buffalo; DeMarco Murray, Tennessee.

FULLBACK (1) — s,x-Kyle Juszczyk, Baltimore.

TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Travis Kelce, Kansas City; Delanie Walker, Tennessee.

TACKLES (3) — s-Donald Penn, Oakland; s-Joe Thomas, Cleveland; x-Taylor Lewan, Tennessee.

GUARDS (3) — s,x-Kelechi Osemele, Oakland; s-Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh.

CENTERS (2) — s,x-Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — s-Khalil Mack, Oakland; s-Cameron Wake, Miami; x-Jadeveon Clowney, Houston.

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; s-Ndamukong Suh, Miami; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — s-Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo; s-Von Miller, Denver; Brian Orakpo, Tennessee.

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — s,x-Dont’a Hightower, New England; C.J. Mosley, Baltimore.

CORNERBACKS (4) — s-Marcus Peters, Kansas City; s-Aqib Talib, Denver; Chris Harris, Jr., Denver; x-Casey Hayward, San Diego.

FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Devin McCourty, New England; Reggie Nelson, Oakland.

STRONG SAFETY (1) — s-Eric Berry, Kansas City.

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Pat McAfee, Indianapolis.

PLACEKICKER (1) — Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — x-Tyreek Hill, Kansas City.

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — Matthew Slater, New England.

—–

NFC

OFFENSE (21)

QUARTERBACKS (3) — s-Matt Ryan, Atlanta; x-Dak Prescott, Dallas; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay.

WIDE RECEIVERS (4) — s-Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants; s-Julio Jones, Atlanta; x-Mike Evans, Tampa Bay; Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona.

RUNNING BACKS (3) — s,x-Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Devonta Freeman, Atlanta; x-David Johnson, Arizona.

FULLBACK (1) — s-Mike Tolbert, Carolina.

TIGHT ENDS (2) — s-Greg Olsen, Carolina; x-Jordan Reed, Washington.

TACKLES (3) — s-Tyron Smith, Dallas; s-Trent Williams, Washington; Jason Peters, Philadelphia.

GUARDS (3) — s-Zack Martin, Dallas; s,x-Brandon Scherff, Washington; x-T.J. Lang, Green Bay.

CENTERS (2) — s-Travis Frederick, Dallas; Alex Mack, Atlanta.

DEFENSE (18)

DEFENSIVE ENDS (3) — s,x-Cliff Avril, Seattle; s-Everson Griffen, Minnesota; Michael Bennett, Seattle.

INTERIOR LINEMEN (3) — s-Aaron Donald, Los Angeles; s-Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay; Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (3) — s,x-Vic Beasley, Atlanta; s-Ryan Kerrigan, Washington; Thomas Davis, Carolina.

INSIDE/MIDDLE LINEBACKERS (2) — s-Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Luke Kuechly, Carolina.

CORNERBACKS (4) — s,x-Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants; s-Patrick Peterson, Arizona; x-Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota; Richard Sherman, Seattle.

FREE SAFETIES (2) — s-Harrison Smith, Minnesota; x-Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay.

STRONG SAFETY (1) — s,x-Landon Collins, New York Giants.

SPECIALISTS (4)

PUNTER (1) — Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles.

PLACEKICKER (1) — x-Matt Bryant, Atlanta.

RETURN SPECIALIST (1) — Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota.

SPECIAL TEAMER (1) — x-Dwayne Harris, New York Giants.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

