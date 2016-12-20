Police Impersonators Wanted For Brooklyn Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for three men captured on surveillance video in connection to a robbery that occurred in Williamsburg last month.
Police say a 35-year-old man was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Driggs Avenue and North 11th Street the morning of Nov. 11 when a black sedan pulled in front of him.
Three men exited the vehicle displaying firearms and identified themselves as police officers before demanding the victim remove his jewelry and exit his vehicle, according to police.
Two of the three men entered the victim’s car and fled the location travelling southbound on Driggs Avenue, according to police.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, according to police.
The three suspects are described as follows:
Individual 1: male, Black, approximately 30-years-of-age, 5’11” tall, dark complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket.
Individual 2: male, Black, approximately 5’11” tall, dark complexion, last seen wearing a black jacket.
Individual 3: male, Black, approximately 30-years-of-age, 5’11” tall, dark complexion, last seen wearing a black sweater.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).