VIDEO: 10-Year-Old’s Christmas Wish Comes Early During Emotional Reunion With Her Mom

MIDLANDS, Texas (CBSNewYork) – Christmas came early for a 10-year-old Texas girl.
Kayla’s mother Christine Rainey, who is based out of Shaw Air Force Base, had been deployed in Qatar and the two hadn’t seen each other for six months.
But Christine was able to get home a week early and surprise Kayla during her dance show.
“I thought it was perfect timing,” Christine Rainey told WLTX. “Early in my deployment I had been told that I’d been extended a week. So I broke the news to her, and it kind of broke her heart, and she was really upset and she had to redo her entire countdown, and then, all of a sudden, they were like ‘Hey, no, we’re gonna send you home a week early. We’re gonna let you go.’ So it just kind of worked out perfectly. She’s got this dance recital tonight, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Check out video of the emotional reunion above.