Jets’ Bowles Mum On How He Handled Sheldon Richardson Snapchat Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Jets coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday he has addressed Sheldon Richardson about his vulgar Snapchat video, but he left reporters guessing about what that meant exactly.

In the seven-second video recorded in the locker room just before the Jets’ game Saturday night against the Dolphins, Richardson utters a few expletives. The last few words he says have been a source of debate — some believe he says “f— this game” while others believe he says “don’t f— this guy.”

Bowles declined to say whether Richardson would be benched for the incident.

“He didn’t go rob a bank,” Bowles said. “Nothing to talk about for me. The discipline has been taken care of.”

Bowles added that whether Richardson will be benched will “reveal itself on Saturday” when the Jets play at New England.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

This is Sheldon Richardson before the game. Let's just say the Jets had things other than football on the mind. pic.twitter.com/WC7UxjDIsz — SouthFlaSportsBlog (@SouthFlaSports) December 18, 2016

Richardson insisted Tuesday insisted he is taking every game seriously, even though the 4-10 Jets have no chance of reaching the playoffs.

“I care about every game … I play my heart out whether win, lose or draw,” he told reporters.

The 2013 first-round draft pick is no stranger to off-the-field trouble. He was suspended for this year’s season opener following his guilty plea to resisting arrest after police clocked him driving at speeds as high as 143 mph in Missouri in July 2015. He also was suspended for the first four games in 2015 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Richardson was also benched for the first quarter of last month’s game at Miami for being late to a team meeting.