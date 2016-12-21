Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

Do you have baseball, basketball, or football fans in your life? We sure do. Our sister company, Simon & Schuster, has the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Check out these exciting sports books, and finish your holiday shopping at your local bookstore.



Muhammad Ali Unfiltered

by Muhammad Ali by Muhammad Ali An officially authorized collection, Muhammad Ali Unfiltered brings to life the “Greatest of All Time” through 200-plus pages of images, quotes, and tributes and includes a foreword and eulogy by the legend’s widow.



Shoe Dog

by Phil Knight by Phil Knight From Nike founder and board chairman Phil Knight comes this candid and riveting memoir. For the first time ever, Knight shares the inside story of the company’s early start-up days and its evolution into one of the world’s most iconic and profitable brands.



The Boys Of Dunbar

by Alejandro Danois by Alejandro Danois An essential read for the basketball fan in your life, The Boys of Dunbar is the inspiring true story of a high-school basketball team in 1980s Baltimore that overcame desperate circumstances to produce four NBA players—Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Williams, David Wingate, and Reggie Lewis—and give hope to a neighborhood.



I Feel Like Going On

by Ray Lewis by Ray Lewis In this absorbing memoir, legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker, Ray Lewis, shares the story of his troubled childhood, his rise to athletic greatness, and the devastating injury that nearly cost him his final moment of glory.



Back From The Dead

by Bill Walton by Bill Walton UCLA All-American, NBA All-Star, famed sports broadcaster. Bill Walton has definitely made his mark on basketball. In this inspiring memoir, he recounts his devastating injuries, UCLA triumphs under John Wooden, and storied NBA career, which lead to his award-winning career in broadcast.



Saban

by Monte Burke by Monte Burke This is the first major biography of Nick Saban, the championship-winning University of Alabama football coach. Author Monte Burke used interviews with more than 250 of friends, coworkers, rivals, and former players to tell the story of the man who transformed the game of American college football.



Perfect Pass

by S.C. Gwynne by S.C. Gwynne Perfect pass is an enthralling story of two unknown coaches who revolutionized American football. At a small college in Iowa, Coach Hal Mumme and his offensive line coach, Mike Leach, invented their “Air Raid” offense, a play that changed football from a run-dominated sport to a pass-dominated one. This book is the perfect read for the historian in your life who also loves football.



Counting The Days While My Mind Slips Away

by Ben Utecht by Ben Utecht Throughout his NFL career, tight-end Ben Utecht suffered five major concussions, leading to a progressive loss of his memories. In this poignant memoir, Utecht records his memories, from throwing a football in the yard with his father to catching touchdown passes from Peyton Manning.