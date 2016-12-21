‘It’s Really Got A Lot Of Longevity,” 1960 Classic ‘Dominick The Donkey’ Is Still A Christmas Hit

SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It’s that time of year when radio stations play holiday classics, including an unlikely hit by a crooner from North Jersey.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported, it’s hard to avoid ‘Dominick The Donkey’ come Christmastime.

“We had great Christmases so we always had music in the house,” Diane Prahm said. “And Dominick was one of them, so it brings back very good memories.”

For some it’s unforgettable, for others it’s unendurable.

“I remember that my aunt didn’t like it,” one man said.

Bergen County resident Lou Monte introduced the world to Dominick The Donkey in 1960.

It’s the tale of a donkey who helps Santa navigate the hills of Italy. The song was only a minor hit during Monte’s lifetime according to his son Ray.

“It was played, but I never remembered it being really predominate,” he said.

In 1995, CBS-FM included the song on a Christmas album, and Dominick has been kicking up his holiday heels ever since.

“It took off from ’95 to now. It’s really got a lot of longevity. It just makes them laugh and they have a good time with it,” Ray said.

About 5 years ago, some radio personalities in England became obsessed with the song and helped push it to number three on the iTunes chart in the UK — that’s nothing to hee haw about.

To this day the royalties help Monte’s family pay for Christmas.