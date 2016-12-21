Family Of Murdered New York Google Executive Speaks Out

PRINCETON, M.A. (CBSNewYork) — The family of Vanessa Marcotte — a New York woman found murdered just a mile from her mother’s Massachusetts home in August — spoke for the first time Wednesday.

Relatives of the 27-year-old Google executive called the media together and spoke about how it’s been an agonizing four months.

Parents John and Rosanna stood by as Vanessa’s uncle read a statement.

“It has been more than four months since Vanessa was tragically taken from us,” uncle Steven Therrien read. “Not a day goes by we don’t reflect on the enormity of our loss.”

MORE: New York City Woman Killed While Jogging In Massachusetts

Vanessa was visiting from New York when she went for a jog the afternoon of Aug. 7. Her body was later found naked and burned just a half mile from Rosanna’s home.

Nobody has been charged for the crime. Her family wants to be sure she remains in the public eye as more than a murder victim.

In her memory they’ve set up a website so people can learn about Vanessa and causes close to her heart.

Still, they pleaded with the public for information, holding a tip-line sign throughout the press conference.

Residents in the area say the killing still haunts them.

“Just a concern about being alone,” said Matt Polombo. “Doors are locked, making sure where kids are in the yard.”

As CBS2’s Beth Germano reported, investigators have floated one clue about a dark colored SUV that was seen in the area the day of the murder.

As the passage of time grows longer, Vanessa’s family says they grow frustrated at the lack apparent lack of substantial progress.

“In her brief 27 years she had already achieved so much, but we know she had much more do do,” Therrien said.