Man Wounded In Belleville Police-Involved Shooting

BELLEVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.
Authorities say the incident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. at a residence on the 300 block of Joralemon Street in Belleville.
No officers were injured but one male suspect suffered a gunshot wound, according to authorities.
The suspect was taken to University Hospital in Newark where they’re currently in serious condition, according to the prosecutor’s office.
It’s not known at this time what lead to police discharging their weapon.
The investigation is active and ongoing.