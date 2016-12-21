A Secret Santa Is Warming Hearts With Acts Of Kindness In New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This time of year can be a season of miracles — simple acts of kindness that take us by surprise and warm our hearts.

Something like that happened on Wednesday afternoon in a small toy store on North Avenue in New Rochelle.

A casually dressed, and jolly but thin Santa walked in to pay off Christmas gifts being held on layaway at TD Toys And Accessories.

“It’s wonderful to see that people think about others like this,” Lincoln Neto told CBS2’s Lou Young.

The secret Santa has a secret budget — more than enough to pay off the layaway toys of thirteen customers at one store. He left the rest of the money with the owner to dispense under very specific circumstances. CBS2 was there when one customer got the pleasant surprise.

“When she said, ‘Oh my God I think this is too expensive, I’ll just get these,’ so for her to say that let me know she cannot afford this, so he’s going to pay for it,” store owner Kemesha Salmon said.

“I spent a little too much on gifts, so for someone to give and that’s actually for my son. He’s got no idea he’s getting a little extra, so it wasn’t on his Christmas list,” Guadelupe Alvarez said.

This is the secret Santa’s second year visiting TD Toys. When contacted by email he said he and his wife have been doing something similar every year, and he wanted to remain anonymous because so many others do so much more.

Shoppers said he’s done just enough.

“I think it’s amazing really. Like a godsend,” Alvarez said.

‘Precisely’ a certain Santa might say.

The cash is now out of the store, and safe at the bank. The store owner said she’s keeping careful tabs on the gift to make sure it helps as many people as possible.