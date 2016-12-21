NYPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Struck By Vehicle In Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Manhattan late Tuesday.
Police say the officer was directing traffic when he was struck around 11:30 p.m near the intersection of Clinton Street and South Street.
The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with head injuries that are considered serious, according to police.
FDR Drive was temporarily shut down as the officer was escorted to the hospital from the scene.
The driver, who claims he never saw the cop, remained on the scene and was interviewed by police for several hours before being let go, 1010 WINS’ Glenn Schuck reported.
So far, no charges have been filed.
One Comment
I am really amazed that someone got away with hitting a cop. It would make more sense if it were a lowly traffic agent, but an NYPD officer? A driver who does not see a cop directing traffic should be stripped of his or her license–they were clearly not paying attention.