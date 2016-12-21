CBS2_header-logo
Tennis Star Petra Kvitova’s Surgery Successful After Knife Attack

December 21, 2016 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Petra Kvitova

PRAGUE (CBSNewYork/AP)Petra Kvitova’s spokesman says the surgery on the two-time Wimbledon champion’s left hand was successful and she is recovering.

Kvitova was injured Tuesday when a knife-wielding intruder attacked her at her home in the town of Prostejov, Czech Republic. The attacker, a man about 35 years of age, is still at large.

Kvitova underwent nearly four hours of surgery on Tuesday.

Karel Tejkal, Kvitova’s spokesman, says the Czech player feels good and that her surgeon considers the operation to be a success.

Kvitova is expected to resume her career, but she will miss the Australian Open and a significant part of the season after damaging tendons in her left hand. She also has injuries to all five fingers and two nerves.

“In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand. I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive,” Kvitova, who is left-handed, wrote on Twitter hours after the attack. “The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this.”

