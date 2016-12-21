Teacher Hospitalized After Acid Spill At Union High School

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teacher was hospitalized after an acid spill triggered a hazardous materials response Wednesday morning at a New Jersey high school.

It happened around 8:10 a.m. at Union High School. Fire officials say a teacher in one of the labs accidentally dropped a container of acid when the handle broke off and the acid splashed on him, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.

The teacher was taken to the hospital.

Officials say 25 students were also exposed as well as a janitor. Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. Of the 25 students exposed, six were also taken to the hospital for further evaluation, but the chief says that was done as a precautionary measure.

The acid is an acetic acid, a colorless substance with a vinegar-like odor.

“It is a ventilation hazard, so what we do, we advise them to get to obviously, to a fresh air area immediately and do an evaluation,” said Union Fire Chief Thomas Byrne.

The incident prompted an early dismissal for all of the nearly 2,300 students at the school.

“We were told to go to the small gym or the auditorium when the fire bell rang,” student Justin Nova said.

“I am scared, especially coming here and seeing all the police officers here and everything that is happening. I want to go get him out,” said a mother, who came to pick up her son.

One student who was actually evaluated and released said all the students remained calm and were just grateful no one was seriously hurt.