CBS2 Asks Holiday Shoppers: ‘What’s In The Bag?’

EAST GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s time for another segment of a seasonal favorite: What’s in the bag?

Before the holidays wrap up, CBS2 sent out Carolyn Gusoff and her nosy news team.

Santa won’t tell, but shoppers at Roosevelt Field mall did. From jackets, to slippers and something special tied with a bow.

“It’s all wrapped, you can’t see it. I can’t tie it that good,” one man said. “It’s for my sister.”

One woman showed off a pair of sneakers for her brother.

“I think they’re pretty swag, pretty fresh,” she said. “Like $120… he’s worth it.”

Mother of four, Maura Boden, said she has a system.

“Shower gel, buffer, all kinds of soaps, you can’t go wrong,” she said. “You do a nice gift basket, then you do some cellophane and a pretty bow. And you’re all set.”

One shopper found something for the person who has everything.

“I got some nice ice molds,” she said.

While wrapping for charity, Eileen Dixel scoped out what’s trending.

“UGGs, Timberland boots, Michael Kors, always, and Apple,” she said.

One woman said her Vans sneakers were hard to find as the “hottest sneakers of the year.”

Neiman Marcus offered luxury tech.

“You can have a drone, you can take pictures from the sky. We’ve got headphones and different kinds of speakers. We have Bluetooth speakers that are built into your hat,” Public Relations Director David Kirschenbaum said.

We also found a slam dunk for a sports fan.

“We have this Michael Jordan (photo) and game used floor signed by Michael Jordan,” John Machman, of Steiner Sports, said.

Some shoppers opted to leave the buying to the receiver and had gift cards inside their bags.

“Smart and easy,” one man said.

With the last minutes ticking by, many malls, like Roosevelt Field, will stay open until 11 p.m. this week until the last bag is stuffed at 6 p.m. Saturday.