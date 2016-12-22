Comptroller: 10 Children Died In Months Leading Up To Zymere Perkins’ Death

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Another scathing report involving the Administration for Children’s Services has been revealed, this one uncovering more problems that may have allowed children to slip through the cracks with deadly results.

The report, released by the City Comptroller Scott Stringer on Thursday, looks at nearly 3,700 “high-priority” ACS investigations from July through September 2016. Cases are deemed “high priority” when they result in four or more complaints of abuse, or involve the death of a child.

The report claims that 10 children died despite at least four abuse or maltreatment claims made to ACS about their safety, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. According to the report, the 10 deaths all happened in the weeks leading up to the death of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins, who was beaten to death while in the care of his mother and her boyfriend in September.

“When we hear a child has lost his life it hurts all of us,” ACS worker Trisha Vandecruzie said. “It touches all of us.”

The Comptroller’s report claims 53 high-priority cases were closed without anyone from ACS having any face-to-face contact with the child. Nearly 26 percent of those cases were closed without required face-to-face contact with the child every other week, and 22 percent of cases were closed without an investigator meeting with the child 24 hours after a complaint was filed.

The report also found that 2,360 cases, roughly 73 percent, of closed high priority ACS investigations lacked the minimum required managerial review. Around 32 percent of cases did not receive the minimum required views by a supervisor.

The findings are released as some ACS workers demand reform at the agency, with case workers saying the workload is overwhelming.

On Wednesday, Vandecruize and dozens of her colleagues lined the steps of City Hall demanding reforms for ACS.

Among them, they called for the de Blasio administration to remove the independent monitor it recently appointed to investigate the agency and how it allegedly failed Perkins and 3-year-old Jaden Jordan.

Stringer also made a call for reform in a statement on Thursday.

“The takeaway from these numbers is simple,” Stringer said. “Regulations are in place to save lives, but ACS is failing because it’s not following its own protocols. We need to see real, long-term change at this agency.”

So far, three ACS workers were fired and ACS Commissioner Gladys Carrion announced her resignation following Perkins’ death.

The union representing the case workers agree change is needed, but say case workers were scapegoats, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported.

“I believe they’re entitled to due process and that’s as far as I’m going on that,” one union member said. “Our job is to protect their rights and make sure due process is handed out, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

The city has said they plan on hiring over 600 child protective specialists in 2017.