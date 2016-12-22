Amazon Prime Now Offers Holiday Shipping For Last-Minute Shoppers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is filled with last-minute shoppers, and with Christmas and Chanukah just a few days away, some are turning to the Internet to finish off their holiday gift list.

Many are turning to Amazon Prime Now to get everything from household items, to that coveted classic Nintendo NES that’s topped the most-wanted list this year.

“This is the Super Bowl for us, we prepare for the holiday season,” Stephenie Landry, of Amazon, told WCBS 880’s Myles Miller.

Unlike Amazon Prime, which requires shoppers to get their orders in by Thursday to get their packages by Christmas Eve, Amazon Prime Now shipments will be delivered up until midnight on Dec. 24.

Most orders are often fulfilled within two hours of placement — making it a perfect option for last-minute shoppers.

“So you can place your order by 9:45 p.m.,” Landry said.

The service is available across Manhattan and in parts of Queens and Brooklyn, with their gigantic fulfillment center located on 34th Street.

The service launched two years ago in New York ans has since spread to over 30 cities across the United States.

