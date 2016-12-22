Autopsy Photographer Accused Of Taking Cash From Victim’s Body After Newark Crash

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An employee with a New Jersey medical examiner’s office has been accused of stealing cash from the body of an accident victim.
Charges against Darryl L. Green 48 of Piscataway were announced Thursday afternoon, by New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino.
Green has been accused of taking $1,120 from the body of a 28-year-old man who was killed in a crash during the early morning hours of Sunday, December 18 in Newark.
“Members of law enforcement and personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office observed and documented that there was cash in the victim’s pocket at the scene of the accident, where he was pronounced dead and placed in a body bag. However, the cash was missing when the man’s body was removed from the body bag the following day, Dec. 19, for an autopsy,” a statement released by the state attorney general’s office said.
It’s alleged that Green — who was working as an autopsy photographer at the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office at the time — opened the bag before the autopsy and removed the cash.
Green has been removed from his position.
The state’s attorney plans to present the case to a grand jury for indictment. If Green is convicted he faces three to five years in prison.