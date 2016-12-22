WATCH: YouTube’s Top 10 Most-Viewed Christmas Videos

December 22, 2016 12:18 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — YouTube has released its list of most-viewed Christmas videos this holiday season.

Justin Bieber’s “Mistletoe” came in at number one, with more than 261 million views. This year, it beat out Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which has garnered 250 million views so far.

Despite losing out to Bieber, versions of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” appears three times on the list. Aside from the original, a version performed by Bieber and Carey places fourth on the list, as well as Carey’s “Carpool Karaoke” version with CBS’ own James Corden.

A capella group Pentatonix also made a splash on the list, with three songs featured in the top 10, including “Little Drummer Boy,” Carol of the Bells,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

Check out the full list below:

1. “Mistletoe” – Justin Bieber

2. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey

3. “Last Christmas” – Wham!

4. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber

5. “Little Drummer Boy” – Pentatonix

6. “Santa Tell Me” – Ariana Grande

7. “Carol of the Bells” – Pentatonix

8. “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Shakin’ Stevens

9. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” – Carpool Karaoke Edition

10. “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman” – Pentatonix

