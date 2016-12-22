Man Suspected In 4 Armed Robberies Holds Up Gas Station At Gunpoint, Police Say

ELMONT, N.Y.(CBSNewYork) — A man suspected in multiple armed robberies held up a Long Island gas station with a shotgun early Thursday morning, police said.
Surveillance video shows 37-year-old Marion Singletary walk into the Gulf gas station on Linden Boulevard in Elmont around 2 a.m.
Singletary was armed with a shotgun and police said he stole cash from the register and the clerk’s wallet.
It was the clerk’s first time working the overnight shift.
“All of these robberies are very alarming and concerning to us, it doesn’t matter if it’s a robbery with a strong arm or a robbery with a weapon,” Nassau County Police Det. Richard LeBrun said.
Police arrested Singletary, who they suspect is behind four other armed robberies.
He left the gas station in a car with 33-year-old Albert Brady and 23-year-old Gregory Williamson, police said. All three men were later arrested.