CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

JetBlue Kicks 2 Off Flight After They Allegedly Accost Ivanka Trump

December 22, 2016 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Ivanka Trump, JetBlue, Myles Miller

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ivanka Trump was apparently accosted by another passenger on a JetBlue flight departing John F. Kennedy Airport on Thursday.

Matt Lasner, a Hunter College professor, said on Twitter that his husband calmly “expressed displeasure” about Trump and her family being on the flight. Lasner alleges JetBlue staff overheard and kicked them off the plane.

TMZ first reported that a passenger screamed at the president-elect’s daughter, “Your father is ruining the country,” and “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.”

A TMZ photo showed Trump sitting in a center coach seat aboard a commercial flight from JFK to San Francisco around 10 a.m.

Trump’s Secret Service detail never got involved, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

JetBlue issued a statement saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

“I think he’s allowed to say what he wants. Free speech, we have amendments, right? He should not be kicked off,” JetBlue passenger Nadiy Shapira told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

matt lasner tweet JetBlue Kicks 2 Off Flight After They Allegedly Accost Ivanka Trump

A screen grab of a cached tweet on Matthew Lasner’s Twitter page. (credit: Matt Lasner/Twitter)

It appears the passengers hatched their plan to confront Trump from the moment he saw her and her husband, Jared Kushner, in the JetBlue terminal.  Earlier in the morning, Lasner wrote on Twitter that his husband was trying to chase the couple down to harass them.

“Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil,” the tweet read.

Lasner has since deleted his Twitter account.

With one of the busiest travel weekends of the year approaching, there is really no time for any flight delays. Trump’s flight took off less than an hour later, and JetBlue told CBS2 its team worked to accommodate the other party on the next available flight.

“People shouldn’t be hostile to other travelers. Everybody’s stressed out enough over the holidays,” Mary Harrington, of Larchmont, said.

Lasner’s new flight is expected to land Thursday evening in California, where camera crews will certainly be waiting.

The Trump transition team and U.S. Secret Service declined comment.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. jimeejohnson says:
    December 22, 2016 at 5:38 pm

    Not a fan of President elect Trump but would never go after him or one of his family with words or actions when on an airplane. You have to be a first class JERK to not realize that airplanes are very sensitive to any conflict. Just wait till you get off to confront. Or just live in peace.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. pfon71361 says:
    December 22, 2016 at 4:49 pm

    Ivanka could certainly afford to hire a private jet but curiously chose to fly with economy airline JetBlue. Given this decision, however it was arrived at, she could expect some drama from fellow passengers not in accord with her father becoming president. Still, having the Secret Service as body guards would reassure just about anyone except perhaps Trump himself.

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia